3 Colts Bounce Back Candidates for 2024
The Indianapolis Colts 2024 roster has plenty of talented players who can help Anthony Richardson lead the squad to a postseason spot and possible AFC South championship. But, certain names either underperformed or didn't have the 2023 they likely wanted, giving this upcoming season even more importance in that regard. Here are three Colts who are vital to the teams' success but will also look to bounce back in a big way.
Alec Pierce | Wide Receiver
Former second-round selection Alec Pierce hasn't had a big impact yet in his short time with the Colts. While there have been some excellent downfield plays, Pierce has primarily been a blocker or vertical threat to pull attention away for shorter passes.
Through 33 games (28 starts), Pierce has 73 catches on 143 targets (51%) for 1,107 receiving yards and 4 touchdowns. While it's easy to criticize these numbers, Pierce has also had five different quarterbacks throw him the pigskin. After getting Richardson just four games last year, Pierce had to try and pair with Gardner Minshew. While Minshew did make some plays with Pierce, he isn't a deep thrower and missed him downfield often.
Pierce's bounce-back chances hinge on Richardson staying healthy. If this happens, look for Pierce to top any regular-season performance he's put up previously. Richardson's arm strength fits Pierce's skills perfectly, so we'll see if that translates to on-field impact throughout the 2024 campaign.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Jonathan Taylor | Running Back
Former All-Pro and Pro Bowler Jonathan Taylor played just 10 games during the 2023 season. After dealing with a high ankle sprain and other setbacks, Taylor was able to finish the season strong against the Houston Texans. To conclude, Taylor had 169 carries for 741 rushing yards (4.4 average) and 7 rushing scores. He also caught 19 passes for 153 receiving yards (8.1 average), and another touchdown.
Similar to Pierce's situation, Taylor didn't have Richardson's dynamic mobility for most of the season. However, Taylor still etched himself out as a workhorse-type with Minshew calling the shots. Thinking about the possibilities of Steichen's offense with Richardson and Taylor in the backfield is exciting, especially for Taylor. If Richardson keeps climbing and learns the offense, Taylor might benefit massively. It's no secret that the former Wisconsin Badger has the best shot for Indianapolis at a bounce-back season.
Grover Stewart | Defensive Tackle
Grover Stewart may not have the star power that DeForest Buckner does, but he's one of the NFL's best interior run defenders. Stewart's 2023 can be considered a negative at all due to the six games missed from suspension. In this span, Indy's defense was bludgeoned by opposing ground games while veteran backup Taven Bryan resembled a revolving door next to Buckner.
Stewart logged a Pro Football Focus 77.3 run defense grade and an overall of 76.2. He also stayed busy with 41 tackles (5 for loss) and 8 quarterback hits. If Stewart remains on the field for all 17 games as in 2021 and 2022, the Colts' defense can be one of the best against the run.
The biggest knock on Stewart as a defensive tackle is his lack of sacks/QB pressures. However, Stewart logged 3.0 (2019) and 4.0 (2022) sacks, which is great for his style in the trenches. Stewart doesn't need 8-plus sacks to be dominant with Buckner beside and a bevy of pass-rushers around him. Expect the veteran to prepare for a career-best season after signing a three-year, $39 million contract (Over The Cap) with Indianapolis during the offseason.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X; subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.