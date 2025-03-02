Colts 'Breakup' with Anthony Richardson 'Seems Imminent'
The quarterback situation for the Indianapolis Colts isn't a good one. While the hope is that Anthony Richardson can finally put things in line as the field general, he hasn't given Indy much to believe that will happen minus a few game-winning drives against awful competition.
Now, general manager Chris Ballard is emphatic about bringing in competition to compete with Richardson and press the youngster into working harder and performing better.
The franchise isn't giving up on the athletic signal-caller, but can't confidently proceed without worry that he just might be a fourth-overall bust.
Sports Illustrated's Tom Dierberger breaks down every NFL team's quarterback situation in a unique piece, linking one sentence to describe each. For the Colts, it's not the best that Dierberger states.
Like a high school couple heading into their freshman year of college, a breakup seems imminent between Anthony Richardson and the Colts.- Tom Dierberger | Sports Illustrated
To hear from SI that a 'breakup seems imminent between Richardson and the Colts' must be brutal for fans and the front office to stomach.
After years of searching for a leader through aging veterans and volatile options like Carson Wentz, Richardson was supposed to be the next youngster to blossom under the tutelage of Shane Steichen.
However, Richardson has been frequently injured, lacked awareness, and played overall rough football. Richardson's 2024 can be summed up by looking at his three prominent Pro Football Focus grades and their overall rank. Below are the metrics, and they don't instill happiness when analyzing.
-Overall Grade | 62.2 (53rd of 75)
-Passing Grade | 59.8 (57th of 75)
-Rushing Grade | 65.1 (36th of 76)
Not one of those grades fits into the top 32 for consideration of starting-level grades. Richardson's inaccuracies, interceptions, and fumbles likely contributed to bad ranks and lower-tier finishes with PFF.
There's so much upside to Richardson, and he's shown that on the field at times. His cannon-like arm, brutalizing running style, and movement in the pocket are all indicators that the talent is all there.
However, Dierberger isn't out of line for suggesting a 'breakup' may happen. This is why the Colts need to sign/draft a competent QB who isn't an aging player like Joe Flacco to have a possible option to turn to if Richardson falls through the floor.
It's too soon to write off Richardson, but the 2025 campaign will decide where Indy goes with the most important position next.
This team has constructed enough weapons and protection around Richardson to help him succeed. The last piece is a starter at tight end, or multiple players at that position, to give Richardson a target(s) in the middle of the field.
Everything for this franchise rests on Richardson's shoulders and his success for the upcoming season. It remains to be seen if the former Florida Gator can rise to answer the bell.
