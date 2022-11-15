Skip to main content

New Signing: Colts Bring Back Linebacker

The Indianapolis Colts have brought back a familiar face with their latest signing.
The Indianapolis Colts are addressing the depth in their linebacker group as they announced on Tuesday that they have signed linebacker Tyrell Adams to the practice squad while also releasing Darrell Daniels from the practice squad.

The Colts (4-5-1) placed starting MIKE linebacker Shaquille Leonard on Injured Reserve last week, a move which many expect could end his season altogether as he gathers opinions on how to proceed with his back injury.

Adams (6'2", 230, 30 years old) was originally signed as an undrafted free agent out of West Georgia following the 2015 NFL Draft and spent the 2018 offseason and training camp with the Colts as they underwent an overhaul at the linebacker position at the time.

He's also spent time with the Seattle Seahawks (2015), Kansas City Chiefs (2015, 2016), Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders (2016-17), Buffalo Bills (2017, 2021), Houston Texans (2018-20), San Francisco 49ers (2018, 2021), and Jacksonville Jaguars (2021-22).

In 44 career games (14 starts), Adams has 163 tackles (5 for loss), 2.0 sacks, 4 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovered, 4 pass breakups, and 3 quarterback hits.

On the active roster, the Colts now have linebackers Bobby Okereke, Zaire Franklin, E.J. Speed, JoJo Domann, and Grant Stuard. Adams joins Forrest Rhyne and Segun Olubi on the practice squad.

Daniels was signed to the Colts' practice squad last week due to injuries to Mo Alie-Cox and Jelani Woods.

The Colts play next on Sunday back at home against the Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) at 1:00pm ET.

