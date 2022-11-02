Skip to main content

New Signing: Colts Bring Back Running Back

The Indianapolis Colts have brought back a familiar face with their latest signing.
The Indianapolis Colts traded away a beloved running back in Nyheim Hines on Tuesday, but they brought back a familiar face on Wednesday when they signed running back Jordan Wilkins to the practice squad.

The Colts drafted Wilkins (6'1", 208, 28 years old) in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft and he became a core special teamer and important fill-in at running back on offense.

He was waived in October 2021 and was picked up about a week later on the Jacksonville Jaguars' practice squad. Following his release from the Jaguars in December, Wilkins caught on with the Tennessee Titans the very next day, continuing his trek through the AFC South before being let go this August.

All of Wilkins' on-field play has been with the Colts. In 49 career games in Indy (4 starts), he has 195 carries for 951 yards (4.9 avg.) and 4 touchdowns to go with 35 receptions for 233 yards (6.7 avg.).

When the Colts traded Hines on Tuesday, they also got running back Zack Moss in return. Moss joins Deon Jackson as Jonathan Taylor's other backup on the roster. Wilkins now joins a practice squad that has a couple of other solid options in Phillip Lindsay and D'Vonte Price.

The Colts play next this Sunday on the road against the New England Patriots at 1:00pm ET.

