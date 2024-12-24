Colts Call Up Veteran Offensive Guard to 53-Man Roster
The Indianapolis Colts are making some additions to the offensive line ahead of Sunday.
According to a team release, the Colts have announced their signing of Mark Glowinski from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.
Glowinski has been a frequent mover between the practice squad and 53-man across the last month, starting three games during his 2024 campaign in Indianapolis.
Now, the ten-year veteran has a chance to generate staying power on the main roster for their final two-game stretch as a depth piece at right guard, a spot currently held down by Dalton Tucker, the fill-in for regular starter Will Fries who's been on IR for over half the season.
The veteran guard is no stranger to Colts fans, as he was a regular starter at right guard from 2018 to 2021. He took his talents to the New York Giants in the 2021 offseason on a three-year deal, was cut earlier this spring and has now found his way back to Indianapolis this season.
Glowinski's next chance to suit up for Indianapolis comes next weekend when the Colts travel to take on his former team in the Giants at MetLife Stadium as Indianapolis holds hopes to secure their second-straight victory and keep their playoff chances alive.
