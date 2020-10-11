Colts Can’t Rally Past Browns

The Indianapolis Colts’ No. 1-ranked defense couldn’t get stops for a half. Then their offense and mistake-prone quarterback Philip Rivers gave costly points to the Cleveland Browns defense.

That was just enough for the Browns to win their fourth consecutive game and snap the Colts’ three-game winning streak in a 32-23 triumph on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.

The Browns are 4-1 for the first time in 26 years. Bill Belichick was head coach.

A Colts defense that had limited the past three opponents to 11 or fewer points was shredded early by quarterback Baker Mayfield and a high-powered Browns offense that had scored more than 30 points in three consecutive games. Mayfield threw TD passes to Kareem Hunt and Rashard Higgins for a 20-10 halftime lead. The Browns scored on each of their four first-half possessions.

The Colts deficit became 17 when quarterback Philip Rivers threw a bad pick-six to make it 27-10 in the third quarter. T.Y. Hilton was blanketed on the sideline route. Browns safety Ronnie Harrison made an easy catch and ran untouched 47 yards for the score.

The Colts rallied to make it a one-score game. Rookie returner Isaiah Rodgers returned the ensuing kickoff 101 yards for a touchdown. After a Bobby Okereke interception, the Colts settled for a Rodrigo Blankenship field goal to make it 27-20 in the third quarter.

After another defensive stop provided a possession with a chance to tie, the Colts gave back points again as Rivers was flagged for intentional grounding with a throw to nothing but open space from the end zone. The safety gave the Browns a nine-point cushion.

Rivers was intercepted again on a throw over the middle early in the fourth quarter. The 38-year-old quarterback has five interceptions this season, four of those coming in the Colts’ two losses, which were both on the road.

Mayfield was also intercepted twice in the second half.

A late drive led to a third Blankenship field goal to make it 29-23 with 2:50 remaining. But just like the game began, the Colts defense couldn’t stop the Browns late. Cody Parkey sealed the outcome with a 46-yard field goal that bounced through off the left upright.

The Colts took a 7-3 lead in the first quarter on rookie Jonathan Taylor’s 4-yard TD run. It’s the fourth time in five games the Colts have scored a touchdown on their opening possession.

But the Browns bounced back with another long drive of 81 yards in 14 plays with Mayfield finding Hunt for 2-yard TD.

The Colts drove back, but had to settle for a tying Blankenship field goal.

A nine-play, 75-yard Browns drive ended with Mayfield hitting Higgins for the go-ahead, 15-yard TD pass.

Rivers was almost intercepted on a sideline throw intended for tight end Jack Doyle, who was well-covered. After the punt, the Browns moved into position for a Parkey 36-yard field goal and a 20-10 halftime lead.

The Colts return home next Sunday to host the Cincinnati Bengals (1-3-1) while the Browns visit the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-0).

(Phillip B. Wilson has covered the Indianapolis Colts for more than two decades and authored the 2013 book 100 Things Colts Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die. He’s on Twitter @pwilson24, on Facebook at @allcoltswithphilb and @100thingscoltsfans, and his email is phillipbwilson24@yahoo.com.)