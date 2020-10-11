SI.com
AllColts
HomeNewsHorseshoe Nation+
Search

Colts Can’t Rally Past Browns

Phillip B. Wilson

The Indianapolis Colts’ No. 1-ranked defense couldn’t get stops for a half. Then their offense and mistake-prone quarterback Philip Rivers gave costly points to the Cleveland Browns defense.

That was just enough for the Browns to win their fourth consecutive game and snap the Colts’ three-game winning streak in a 32-23 triumph on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.

The Browns are 4-1 for the first time in 26 years. Bill Belichick was head coach.

A Colts defense that had limited the past three opponents to 11 or fewer points was shredded early by quarterback Baker Mayfield and a high-powered Browns offense that had scored more than 30 points in three consecutive games. Mayfield threw TD passes to Kareem Hunt and Rashard Higgins for a 20-10 halftime lead. The Browns scored on each of their four first-half possessions.

The Colts deficit became 17 when quarterback Philip Rivers threw a bad pick-six to make it 27-10 in the third quarter. T.Y. Hilton was blanketed on the sideline route. Browns safety Ronnie Harrison made an easy catch and ran untouched 47 yards for the score.

The Colts rallied to make it a one-score game. Rookie returner Isaiah Rodgers returned the ensuing kickoff 101 yards for a touchdown. After a Bobby Okereke interception, the Colts settled for a Rodrigo Blankenship field goal to make it 27-20 in the third quarter.

After another defensive stop provided a possession with a chance to tie, the Colts gave back points again as Rivers was flagged for intentional grounding with a throw to nothing but open space from the end zone. The safety gave the Browns a nine-point cushion.

Rivers was intercepted again on a throw over the middle early in the fourth quarter. The 38-year-old quarterback has five interceptions this season, four of those coming in the Colts’ two losses, which were both on the road.

Mayfield was also intercepted twice in the second half.

A late drive led to a third Blankenship field goal to make it 29-23 with 2:50 remaining. But just like the game began, the Colts defense couldn’t stop the Browns late. Cody Parkey sealed the outcome with a 46-yard field goal that bounced through off the left upright.

The Colts took a 7-3 lead in the first quarter on rookie Jonathan Taylor’s 4-yard TD run. It’s the fourth time in five games the Colts have scored a touchdown on their opening possession.

But the Browns bounced back with another long drive of 81 yards in 14 plays with Mayfield finding Hunt for 2-yard TD.

The Colts drove back, but had to settle for a tying Blankenship field goal.

A nine-play, 75-yard Browns drive ended with Mayfield hitting Higgins for the go-ahead, 15-yard TD pass.

Rivers was almost intercepted on a sideline throw intended for tight end Jack Doyle, who was well-covered. After the punt, the Browns moved into position for a Parkey 36-yard field goal and a 20-10 halftime lead.

The Colts return home next Sunday to host the Cincinnati Bengals (1-3-1) while the Browns visit the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-0).

(Phillip B. Wilson has covered the Indianapolis Colts for more than two decades and authored the 2013 book 100 Things Colts Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die. He’s on Twitter @pwilson24, on Facebook at @allcoltswithphilb and @100thingscoltsfans, and his email is phillipbwilson24@yahoo.com.)

THANKS FOR READING ALL COLTS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Inside AFC South: Analyzing Positions

The weekly series on AFC South Division developments with the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Tennessee Titans focuses on important position groups that have exceeded or fallen short of expectations so far.

Phillip B. Wilson

What They're Saying: Colts-Browns, Week 5

Two of the AFC’s hottest teams collide in Cleveland on Sunday as the Indianapolis Colts and Cleveland Browns aim for their fourth wins.

Phillip B. Wilson

Indianapolis Colts at Cleveland Browns, Week 5: AFC Teams Eye Fourth Win in a Row

Two of the AFC’s hottest teams are off to their best starts in years. The Indianapolis Colts have impressed with their No. 1-ranked defense. The Cleveland Browns have shined on offense.

Phillip B. Wilson

Who Will Indianapolis Colts Miss More on Sunday: Linebacker Darius Leonard or Offensive Left Tackle Anthony Castonzo?

A challenging road game at the Cleveland Browns just got tougher for the Indianapolis Colts, who will be without leading tackler Darius Leonard and offensive left tackle Anthony Castonzo.

Phillip B. Wilson

by

coltsdude

2020 Indianapolis Colts Fantasy Week 5: Who Starts Sunday at Cleveland Browns?

Will Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers have an ideal fantasy matchup when facing the Cleveland Browns defense?

Jake Arthur

Darius Leonard Hopes to Play Sunday, But That Depends on How Injured Groin Heals

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard is dealing with a groin injury that sidelined him in the second half of Sunday’s game at Chicago. His status is uncertain for the next game at Cleveland.

Phillip B. Wilson

NFL Picks: Week 5

Back-to-back subpar weeks have the head shaking, to say the least. Time for a bounce-back week with NFL predictions.

Phillip B. Wilson

Does Colts Quarterback Philip Rivers Expect the Need to Score More Against the Browns?

An intriguing matchup of 3-1 AFC teams has the Cleveland Browns’ No. 1 rushing offense going up against an Indianapolis Colts defense that ranks first in fewest total yards and points allowed.

Phillip B. Wilson

Colts Killjoys or Fairly Focusing on Issues?

The Indianapolis Colts are off to their best start since 2013. But there are still questions about certain specific offensive areas. Is this just nitpicking by the media or valid areas of concern?

Phillip B. Wilson

by

PhilB24

Xavier Rhodes Knows From Experience Not to Let Odell Beckham Jr. Get in His Head

They last faced each other in 2016, when cornerback Xavier Rhodes shut down Odell Beckham Jr. They meet again on Sunday in Cleveland, but Rhodes says he learned a lesson last time.

Phillip B. Wilson