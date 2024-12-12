Colts' Captain Wins Prestigious NFL Award
Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle and captain DeForest Buckner has been named the 2024 Ed Block Courage Award recipient. This came after Buckner was selected by his teammates for the honor.
The award "annually recognizes players from all 32 teams for courageous play" and last year defensive end Tyquan Lewis was the recipient, putting Buckner in great company. Buckner has also displayed insane toughness, often playing through lingering injuries without losing a step in effectiveness.
Buckner has been a stalwart on the field, but his impact off of it is felt just as much. Buckner has hosted the Indianapolis Colts Skills Camp over the last few years and led the local community as a spokesperson for the youth, as well as fundraisers like working with Ascension St. Vincent and Colts' Vice President/Owner Kalen Jackson this year. Buckner voiced his appreciation for accolade:
"It means a lot, it's a pretty prestigious award. For my peers to vote for me to win the Ed Block Courage award, it means a lot."- DeForest Buckner | Indianapolis Colts
Buckner has three Pro Bowls and a First-Team All-Pro for his skilled tenure in the NFL. Through 2024 Buckner has fought through injury to collect 44 tackles (six for loss), 5.5 sacks, and 11 quarterback hits beside fellow defender Grover Stewart. If the Colts want any hope of defeating the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Buckner must have a great game.
It's no surprise that Buckner received an honor like the Ed Block Award. Buckner is the model of performance and leadership in the Colts' locker room, and it's shown since he was acquired via trade with the San Francisco 49ers in 2020. We'll see if Buckner can continue his momentum at Mile High with Indy's playoff aspirations on the line.
