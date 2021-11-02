Colts' Carson Wentz Explains Decision Making On Overtime Turnover

The first-year Colts' quarterback followed up a late fourth-quarter pick-6 with a game-altering interception in overtime. He explained the decision-making to reporters Monday morning. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube)

It was a familiar sight late Sunday afternoon inside Lucas Oil Stadium: quarterback Carson Wentz making a terrible decision, turning the football over to a Tennessee Titans' defensive back and coming off the field shaking his head knowing he likely just cost the Colts the game.

Just minutes after making one of the worst decisions a quarterback can make up against his own goal line, throwing a pick-6 with his left hand to Titans' rookie cornerback Elijah Molden to give the Titans a late lead, Wentz then tried to force a throw to go-to receiver Michael Pittman Jr. down the field early in overtime, resulting in an interception by Titans' All-Pro safety Kevin Byard.

Four plays after the interception the Titans were celebrating on the field as kicker Randy Bullock ended the game in overtime with a 44-yard field goal, crushing the hopes and dreams of the Colts potentially winning the AFC South.

When asked to walk through the decision-making on the interception in overtime Monday during his media availability, Wentz was pretty candid about the entire play, explaining his thinking and what he was seeing develop in front of him.

“You’re calling a down-the-field play. You always have underneath checkdowns, but calling the play to be aggressive down the field," Wentz said to reporters Monday during his media session, according to video from Colts.com. "I thought Pitt (Michael Pittman Jr.) was able to get over the linebacker so I threw it to a spot. I didn’t really have my eyes on the safety like I should’ve and (Kevin) Byard made a great play. Hats off to him. But the underneath coverage got a lot of depth so in hindsight I definitely wish I would’ve checked it down to JT (Jonathan Taylor) there. But one I’ve got to learn from, the timing of it just really stinks.”

The timing of it certainly stinks there Carson. In hindsight, the check down to Taylor should have certainly been the move for Wentz in overtime, considering how open the middle of the field was for the second-year running back to pick up probably 15 to 20 yards on a simple check down.

Instead, Wentz didn't keep his eyes on Byard and tried to force a throw to Pittman down the field for a big chunk play right away, resulting in the interception an ultimately the loss.

Fortunately for Wentz and the Colts, it's a short week so there isn't much time to dwell on the loss. The Colts turn right around and get set to prepare for the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football at home inside Lucas Oil Stadium.

“I mean my method is the same whether it’s a short week, long week, whatever," Wentz said. "I learn from the tape – like I said, I usually watch it right away that night. Usually we come in and go over it again but on a short week we don’t have time to. But yeah, I move on quick. I try to have that mentality within game-to-game, within play-to-play. Make a bad play, try not to lose confidence, just go make plays and learn from it. I’m confident in my ability to flip the script and I know everybody in that locker room is the same.”

Hopefully Wentz can go back to how he was playing before the fourth quarter and overtime on Thursday night against the Jets. He was playing winning football until that stretch, which led to the derailment and the loss.

If he can get back to playing smart football, the Colts should be able to get back on track and against the Jets.

Have thoughts on Carson Wentz's decision to make that throw in overtime against the Titans? Drop a line in the comments section below letting us know how you feel!

Follow Josh on Twitter @ByJoshCarney.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.