CBS Sports Praise Colts in Loss to Texans in Latest Grades
The Indianapolis Colts fell in close fashion to the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium Sunday, 29-27. Indianapolis now has 11 straight season-opening losses, but there is light at the end of the tunnel with young talent and fantastic performances from key players.
In CBS Sports' recent breakdown of all 32 NFL teams and their week one performance, the Colts get respect from analyst John Breech with a solid B despite a loss. Here's what Breech begins with in his piece.
"Anthony Richardson showed off his tantalizing potential, but he also made plenty of mistakes that you'd expect to see from a QB making just his fifth career start. The Colts QB completed just 47% of his passes (9 of 19) and he overthrew two possible touchdowns to AD Mitchell. That was the bad. The good was that he totaled 268 yards and three touchdowns and he had the Colts on the cusp of a win."- John Breech | CBS Sports
To Breech's credit, Anthony Richardson was wildly inaccurate. For an NFL QB to throw for 9/19, it always looks disgusting on a stat sheet and should spell doom for any team. However, when factoring in the explosiveness from multiple throws, it looks better when accompanied by 212 passing yards and 2 TDs. Richardson also tallied 56 rushing yards and another score on the ground.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
While Richardson needs to mop up the easier throws, it's impossible to ignore his arm talent and how fast the ball rips through the air. While his 60-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Alec Pierce was incredible, the zip on the football to Ashton Dulin might as well have had a comet trail, blasting just outside the opposing linebacker's reach.
Breech further evaluates Indy's divisional matchup.
"If Shane Steichen can polish up Richardson's game, the Colts could soon have one of the scariest offenses in the NFL. Richardson seemed to have a connection with Alec Pierce, who caught three passes for 125 yards and a TD."- John Breech | CBS Sports
Breech also mentioned that Indy's defense allowed a whopping 213 rushing yards to the Texans, 159 of those to Joe Mixon. The Colts know they can't let opposing offense utilize the ground game to that effectiveness, so expect Gus Bradley and Charlie Partridge to help adjust that in upcoming weeks.
Indianapolis now sets its sights on the Green Bay Packers and getting the first win of 2024. While Indy might play against Malik Willis instead of franchise quarterback Jordan Love, they still can't overlook this contest. Richardson and the rest of the squad are ready to head to Lambeau Field to get their first win of the year on the road.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X; subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.