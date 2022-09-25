Colts, Chiefs Announce Inactives Ahead of Sunday's Matchup

The Indianapolis Colts and Kansas City Chiefs face off on Sunday afternoon at 1:00pm ET.

The Colts (0-1-1) have struggled to begin the season while the Chiefs' (2-0) record remains spotless.

The hometown Colts are luckily getting a bit healthier than they were last week, as only one player on Sunday's inactive list is a new injury (Bernhard Raimann).

Ahead of the 1:00pm ET kickoff, both teams announced their inactive players lists.

QB Sam Ehlinger

CB Dallis Flowers

LB Shaquille Leonard

WR Dezmon Patmon

OL Bernhard Raimann

OT Luke Tenuta

The Colts ruled Leonard (back) and Raimann (ankle) out on Friday, but the remainder of the day's inactive are healthy scratches. Starting defensive end Yannick Ngakoue was questionable entering Sunday with a back injury but is active.

After being active last week with Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce on the shelf, Patmon is relegated back to inactive status.

QB Shane Buechele

K Harrison Butker

DE Mike Danna

RB Ronald Jones

DE Joshua Kaindoh

OT Darian Kinnard

DE Benton Whitley

Danna is out with a calf injury while Butker misses his second straight game with a left ankle injury. The rest of Kansas City's inactive are healthy scratches.

