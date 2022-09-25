Skip to main content

Colts, Chiefs Announce Inactives Ahead of Sunday's Matchup

The Colts announced six inactives ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Chiefs.
The Indianapolis Colts and Kansas City Chiefs face off on Sunday afternoon at 1:00pm ET.

The Colts (0-1-1) have struggled to begin the season while the Chiefs' (2-0) record remains spotless.

The hometown Colts are luckily getting a bit healthier than they were last week, as only one player on Sunday's inactive list is a new injury (Bernhard Raimann).

Ahead of the 1:00pm ET kickoff, both teams announced their inactive players lists.

  • QB Sam Ehlinger
  • CB Dallis Flowers
  • LB Shaquille Leonard
  • WR Dezmon Patmon
  • OL Bernhard Raimann
  • OT Luke Tenuta
The Colts ruled Leonard (back) and Raimann (ankle) out on Friday, but the remainder of the day's inactive are healthy scratches. Starting defensive end Yannick Ngakoue was questionable entering Sunday with a back injury but is active.

After being active last week with Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce on the shelf, Patmon is relegated back to inactive status.

  • QB Shane Buechele
  • K Harrison Butker
  • DE Mike Danna
  • RB Ronald Jones
  • DE Joshua Kaindoh
  • OT Darian Kinnard
  • DE Benton Whitley

Danna is out with a  calf injury while Butker misses his second straight game with a left ankle injury. The rest of Kansas City's inactive are healthy scratches.

