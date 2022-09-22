Skip to main content

Colts, Chiefs Injury Report: Health Trending in Right Direction

For the most part, the Colts' injury report is trending in the right direction ahead of their Week 3 matchup with the Chiefs.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Indianapolis Colts are going to need all hands on deck this Sunday against the 2-0 Kansas City Chiefs, led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Although there were a few more names added to the injury list this week, most of their players are showing improvement.

Here is how the Colts and Chiefs are looking before the matchup.

COLTS

WEDNESDAY

  • Did Not Participate — OL Bernhard Raimann (ankle)
  • Limited Participant — WR Michael Pittman Jr. (quad), DE Yannick Ngakoue (back), DT DeForest Buckner (hip)
  • Full Participant — WR Alec Pierce (concussion), DT Grover Stewart (shoulder), LB Shaquille Leonard (back), LB Zaire Franklin (shoulder), S Julian Blackmon (shoulder)

THURSDAY

  • Did Not Participate — DE Yannick Ngakoue (back)
  • Limited Participant — WR Michael Pittman Jr. (quad), OL Bernhard Raimann (ankle)
  • Full Participant — WR Alec Pierce (concussion), DT DeForest Buckner (hip), DT Grover Stewart (shoulder), LB Shaquille Leonard (back), LB Zaire Franklin (shoulder), S Julian Blackmon (shoulder)

Ngakoue being the only downgrade on the day is an encouraging sign, although he is expected to be the team's top pass-rusher. Still, if he continues to trend downward, it's an opportunity to see more snaps from Tyquan Lewis and Dayo Odeyingbo.

At receiver, Pierce logging another full practice is another great sign for potentially clearing the league's concussion protocol. Pittman got in another limited session but declined to go into detail about his injury with reporters on Thursday.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Raimann and Buckner were both upgraded after missing some time on Wednesday.

CHIEFS

WEDNESDAY

  • Did Not Participate — DE Michael Danna (calf), K Harrison Butker (left ankle)
  • Limited Participant — WR Mecole Hardman (heel)
  • Full Participant — WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (shoulder), WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (hip), WR Justin Watson (chest), OT Orlando Brown Jr. (knee), G Trey Smith (ankle)

THURSDAY

  • TBA

We'll update when the Chiefs announce Thursday's injury report.

The injuries to Danna and Butker bear monitoring, as Danna is an important part of Kansas City's pass rush, and Butker has been out since Week 1 with an ankle injury.

Otherwise, the Chiefs' receiving corps is a bit banged-up, but we'll see if anyone's in real jeopardy of missing the game.

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL. Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

In This Article (2)

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs

Aug 13, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (34) makes an interception over Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir (10) in the second quarter pre-season game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
Film

5 Lineup Changes Colts Could Make to Turn Season Around

By Zach Hicks
Indianapolis Colts guard Danny Pinter (63) looks onto the field during a chilly, rainy game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. Syndication The Indianapolis Star
News

Colts’ G Danny Pinter the X-Factor in Matchup vs. Chiefs

By Andrew Moore
Frank Reich Indianapolis Colts
News

Frank Reich: 'We Believe in What We're Doing'

By HH Staff
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles against the Indianapolis Colts defense at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. Indianapolis Colts Play The Kansas City Chiefs At Arrowhead Stadium In Afc Playoffs 2019
News

Locked On Colts: Do They Have a Chance Against Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs?

By Jake Arthur
Indianapolis Colts tight end Mo Alie-Cox (81) blocks as running back Nyheim Hines (21) runs the ball and Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) trails behind during the third quarter of their game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. Indianapolis Colts At Kansas City Chiefs In Nfl Week 5 Sunday Oct 6 2019
News

A Colts Podcast Farewell: Can the Colts Pull Off the Upset on Chiefs?

By Andrew Moore
Jan 12, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scores a touchdown against Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Darius Leonard (53) during the second quarter in an AFC Divisional playoff football game at Arrowhead Stadium.
News

Colts, Chiefs Injury Report: Pittman, Pierce Back at Practice

By Jake Arthur
USATSI_18888114
Film

Grover Stewart Off to Career-Best Start: Film Room

By Zach Hicks
Grover Stewart Indianapolis Colts
News

Colts Highs and Lows vs. Jaguars from PFF

By HH Staff