Former Colts Head Coach Chuck Pagano Returning to NFL
Former Indianapolis Colts head coach Chuck Pagano is coming out of retirement to rejoin the Baltimore Ravens staff as a senior defensive secondary coach.
Pagano was Indy's leader during the Andrew Luck era of football (2012-2017), compiling a record of 53-43 and making the postseason three straight seasons (2012-2014), including an AFC conference championship trip.
Pagano's time in 2011 as the defensive coordinator for Baltimore helped secure him the head coaching gig with the Colts, as his stop troops ranked 12th in points allowed and fifth in team interceptions.
The Ravens are obtaining a true leader with the mentality of a head coach for their secondary. In 2024, Baltimore suffered at times defensively and finished 31st in passing yards allowed per contest (244.1). Expect Pagano to have a quick impact in 2025.
As for the Colts, their secondary didn't fare much better against opposing passing attacks, ranking 26th in yards allowed per game (229.4). The Colts now have a new defensive direction after departing from three-year coordinator Gus Bradley in favor of former Cincinnati Bengals leader, Lou Anarumo.
We'll see if the Colts can get back to the playoffs in 2025 and start a streak the way they did under Pagano in the early-mid 2010s. It's postseason or bust for Shane Steichen, Anthony Richardson, and Chris Ballard.
With the Senior Bowl in motion this week, free agency, and the draft approach. We'll see how Indy adjusts its roster to compete for a playoff spot for the first time since 2020.
