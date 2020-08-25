SI.com
AllColts
HomeNewsHorseshoe Nation+
Search

Colts Coach Nick Sirianni Explains How Rookie Receivers Need to Adjust in NFL

Phillip B. Wilson

INDIANAPOLIS — Rookie wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. has earned praise for his competitiveness and desire to learn in Indianapolis Colts training camp.

Second-year wide receiver Parris Campbell looks like the speedy player the Colts drafted in the second round in 2019 before a series of injuries required three surgeries and ended his debut year early. A year later, Campbell looks more comfortable on the field and is making plays at camp.

(Check out all 32 NFL Team Previews by Sports Illustrated)

Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni was asked on a Friday Zoom call about how young wide receivers have to adapt in the NFL.

“For a wide receiver, they just see a lot more guys in their face now,” Sirianni said. “It’s different. The college game and the pro game, there’s just so much more press coverage (now). We have different things that convert versus press and versus zone or press coverage, so those guys have to get used to changing their route based off of what look they get. A lot of times in college, that’s not necessarily the case. It’s like, ‘Hey, you run this route that’s on the paper and go do it.’ There are not a lot of adjustments.

“So that happens especially early on with rookies. They have to adjust to that. Then just on top of that, the guys are closer to you when they – I don’t know how many guys actually were ever close to Parris Campbell in college. He was really open because he’s really fast and really explosive. It’s been a while since I watched any Ohio State film, but I don’t remember seeing any Michigan guys too close to him when they were playing or Penn State or whatever – Wisconsin and them all. That’s an adjustment they have to make as well, the speed just picks up.”

Indianapolis Colts rookie wide receivers Michael Pittman Jr. (86) and Dezmon Patmon (85) prepare for Monday's camp practice at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Colts rookie wide receivers Michael Pittman Jr. (86) and Dezmon Patmon (85) prepare for Monday's camp practice at Lucas Oil Stadium.Robert Scheer/USA TODAY Sports

Campbell appeared in just seven games and caught 18 passes for 127 yards and one TD. He underwent surgeries for a sports hernia, fractured hand, and fractured foot. He’s healthy now, and it shows.

The Colts drafted Pittman with the 34th overall pick because he knows how to use his size — 6-4 and 223 pounds — as well as speed to fend off defenders and high-point passes well to make contested catches. He’s also impressed coaches with his reliable hands.

“Some guys separate with their size and some guys separate with their quickness,” Sirianni said. “I always really like those wide receivers that can do it with both. I think that we’re getting to see that every day. The guy has really strong hands. He’s not dropping a lot of balls … and he’s strong with the catch in traffic.”

Sirianni mentioned another difference in the NFL.

“Another adjustment they have to make is sometimes they have to slow down to catch the ball (in college),” he said. “These quarterbacks in the NFL are so accurate that some catches that they are not used to making – like the perfect over-the-shoulder catch — happens way more. It’s just getting those reps and some of those things because of how different the players are and schemes.

“It always takes time and I know if Parris didn’t have some of those things that he went through last year, he would have definitely matured faster, but he’s doing really well. Hopefully, Michael (Pittman) does the same. He’s shown that he can so far.”

(Phillip B. Wilson has covered the Indianapolis Colts for more than two decades and authored the 2013 book 100 Things Colts Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die. He’s on Twitter @pwilson24, on Facebook at @allcoltswithphilb and @100thingscoltsfans, and his email is phillipbwilson24@yahoo.com.)

THANKS FOR READING ALL COLTS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Indianapolis Colts 2020 Season Preview

One year removed from the retirement of quarterback Andrew Luck, the Indianapolis Colts re-emerge with 38-year-old passer Philip Rivers, a defense bolstered by the acquisition of All-Pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, and renewed confidence about becoming a legitimate playoff team.

Phillip B. Wilson

Colts Pound Away at Lucas Oil Stadium

At the start of the second half of Monday’s practice at Lucas Oil Stadium, the Indianapolis Colts offensive line created gaping holes for a dominant rushing attack with running back Marlon Mack.

Phillip B. Wilson

Indianapolis Colts' Camp Return to Lucas Oil Stadium Handled Like NFL Game Day

As Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich expected, the team’s training-camp practice at Lucas Oil Stadium on Monday was as if this were a regular-season home game. Music played when players entered and waved to the stands without fans. The workout effort was intense from the get-go.

Phillip B. Wilson

Colts Search for Offensive Tackle Depth

The Sunday roster move of placing reserve offensive lineman Andrew Donnal on injured reserve coupled with the fact that reserve offensive tackle Chaz Green has yet to practice at camp with a leg injury means questions about depth.

Phillip B. Wilson

Marlon Mack Has Message for NFL: Colts' Jonathan Taylor is 'Going to be a Beast'

The Indianapolis Colts drafted running back Jonathan Taylor in the second round to share the rushing workload with starter Marlon Mack. Although entering a contract year, Mack isn’t upset about the arrangement. He sees the benefit of having Taylor and is impressed by the understudy.

Phillip B. Wilson

by

Footballfan55

Frank Reich's Three Daughters Remind Colts Head Coach About Indy 500

He’s consumed by 14-hour days during Indianapolis Colts training camp, so head coach Frank Reich hasn’t paid any attention to other sporting events. But his three daughters texted him first thing Sunday morning to remind about “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”

Phillip B. Wilson

Ben Banogu Progresses at Colts Camp

Second-year defensive end Ben Banogu had a solid Saturday morning practice at Indianapolis Colts training camp with a strong showing in one-on-one, pass-rushing drills, when he continually pushed offensive linemen into the backfield.

Phillip B. Wilson

by

coltsdude

Colts' Frank Reich Gives Shout-Outs to Washington's Ron Rivera, Punter-Turned-Wrestler Pat McAfee

In the wake of Washington coach Ron Rivera’s recent lymph-node cancer diagnosis, Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich offered his heartfelt thoughts on Saturday. On a much lighter note, Reich is also wishing the best to retired punter Pat McAfee, who is making his WWE wrestling debut.

Phillip B. Wilson

Inside AFC South: Most Improved Players

The weekly series on AFC South Division developments with the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Tennessee Titans focuses on the most improved players at camp.

Phillip B. Wilson

ColtsSpeak: Jason F. Kunze

The latest ColtsSpeak conversation is with Indianapolis Colts fan Jason F. Kunze, 43, of Fargo, N.D. The Colts fan since 12 shares insights on his favorite team in a question-and-answer chat with AllColts.com editor Phillip B. Wilson.

Phillip B. Wilson