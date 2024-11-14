Colts Receive Great News on NFL Combine
The NFL has announced that the Combine will remain at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis through 2026.
This is welcome news given that Indy is a perfect logistical situation when accounting for 32 teams across the United States. For the Indianapolis Colts, at least two more seasons of the combine will unfold on their home turf. Remarkably, the Circle City is approaching almost 30 years of hosting the event, showcasing its location's reliability through the decades.
The Colts have recently used the combine to draft notables like quarterback Anthony Richardson (2023-4th overall), receiver Josh Downs (2023-79th overall), defensive end Laiatu Latu (2024-15th overall), and pass-catcher AD Mitchell (2024-52nd overall). While the Colts sit at a mediocre 4-6 record after 10 weeks of the 2024 regular season, there's still a chance for this young team to push for the playoffs. There's always the pride to play for if they fall out of contention given the youth movement under head coach Shane Steichen.
The Colts get great news about hosting the combine for at least two more years ahead of a pivotal week 11 road clash with the 3-7 New York Jets. The Colts can't sleepwalk into MetLife with Richardson back under center, or risk getting flattened by one of the NFL's best defenses in the Jets. This will be a far more interesting game for Indianapolis fans to watch now that Joe Flacco has been relegated to backup QB duties. We'll see if Richardson can ignite what's been a stale offense on Sunday.
