NFL Analyst Proposes Trade to Bolster Colts' Cornerback Room
The Indianapolis Colts finally put forth a good defensive effort last weekend against the Chicago Bears in a performance that saw rookie quarterback Caleb Williams turn the ball over three separate times.
While the win can be mostly be credited to Gus Bradley's group, the defense still allowed 395 total yards of offense to the Bears. Williams threw his first two NFL touchdowns against a battered secondary that may still need some help to close out the rest of the season.
Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine still isn't convinced by Indy's young secondary and thinks the team should make a move to solidify the pass defense. Ballentine sees Washington Commanders cornerback Emmanuel Forbes as a good suitor and says he needs "a fresh start."
The Colts are clearly still searching for answers in the secondary. Emmanuel Forbes has had a hard time adjusting to the NFL since getting drafted in the first round by the Commanders. However, it might be time for a fresh start... For the Colts, this would be a low-cost dart throw on a potential solution at a position of need.- Alex Ballentine, B/R
Forbes, 23, was drafted as the 16th overall pick out of Mississippi State. His rookie season didn't pan out the way he would've like it to, but the young corner has plenty of time to blossom in the NFL. If a future pick is what it takes to get the deal done, the Colts could be in the market.
With a 6-foot-7 wingspan, Forbes fits the prototype of a Chris Ballard cornerback. His long arms give him an advantage when covering bigger receivers while maintaining the agility of a regular corner.
In his rookie season, Forbes snagged one interception but allowed three touchdowns and 598 yards in coverage through 14 games played. The Colts could take a chance on a young player with a high ceiling if the secondary continues to get torched.
Ballard has held on to all of Indy's 2025 draft spots as of now but could choke one up if the pressure to make a move gets too high. If Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields dots up Indy's secondary this weekend, that pressure will grow.
The Colts will take on Fields' Steelers at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon.
