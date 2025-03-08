Colts Must Contemplate These Defensive Free Agents
The Indianapolis Colts defense needs weapons to operate new coordinator Lou Anarumo's evolving, complex scheme. It starts with signings through free agency and having a more aggressive approach in year nine of Chris Ballard.
Ballard will look to spend some cap to ensure Anarumo has the players to place on the field for more consistency than last year.
With that on the mind, it's time to select one realistic, yet impactful free agent signing at every defensive position that can make sense.
Tre'von Moehrig | Safety
The Colts are in the market for a free agent signing at safety. While they probably draft one, adding another through the open market is a good idea. Tre’von Moehrig is a solid addition with great upside.
He won’t cost as much as a Jevon Holland and is only 25 years old with plenty of room to grow even more under Anarumo. Moehrig had a career year in 2024 with 104 tackles (five for loss) and 10 passes defended. His presence would be a good one alongside Nick Cross.
Charvarius Ward | Cornerback
The Colts can’t go light at cornerback if they decide to sign a free agent. The room is topped by Kenny Moore II, Jaylon Jones, Samuel Womack III, and JuJu Brents. The reality is, there are three proven CBs, and Brents has a murky future.
Charvarius Ward is a great asset that adds serious talent. The former Pro Bowler had a down 2024 season but can bounce back with a fresh start in Indy. He isn’t far removed from 23 pass defenses and five picks (2023).
Akeem Davis-Gaither | Linebacker
Linebacker is a spot that has to have another addition with the belief that E.J. Speed won't get a new contract. Zaire Franklin and Jaylon Carlies are great for Anarumo at the second level, but more must be attained to be successful.
Akeem Davis-Gaither is a nice add. He's also played his NFL career with Anarumo and is coming off his best campaign with 82 tackles, four passes defended, and a fumble recovery. Keep an eye on Davis-Gaither, as it reunites him with Anarumo and is a bright signing.
B.J. Hill | Defensive Tackle
Speaking of reunions with Anarumo, why not B.J. Hill along the defensive interior? DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart are the clear starters, but with the release of Raekwon Davis, Indy needs to pack a punch against opposing ground games; insert Hill.
The veteran, like Davis-Gaither, has played his Cincinnati Bengals tenure with Anarumo (2021-current). Indianapolis will gain a good run defender (69.2 grade per Pro Football Focus) and logged a career-best seven tackles for loss in 2024.
Clelin Ferrell | Defensive Edge
If the Colts trade for Trey Hendrickson, it will catapult Indy's defense edge room to him, Laiatu Latu, Samson Ebukam, Kwity Paye, and Tyquan Lewis. However, more depth is a smart thought with the edge position. Free agent and former fourth-overall pick (2019) Clelin Ferrell can be the solution.
He hasn't lived up to his fourth-overall pick pedigree but was a reliable rotational defender for the Washington Commanders in 2024, grabbing 3.5 sacks and a forced fumble. He was also on a one-year, $3.75 million deal, so Ferrell can give Indy more for the defensive end room without costing much.
