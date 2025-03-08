Horseshoe Huddle

Colts Must Contemplate These Defensive Free Agents

The defensive side of the ball is where the Indianapolis Colts need to address most in free agency.

Drake Wally

Aug 10, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (7) warms up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images
Aug 10, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (7) warms up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images / Brad Rempel-Imagn Images
The Indianapolis Colts defense needs weapons to operate new coordinator Lou Anarumo's evolving, complex scheme. It starts with signings through free agency and having a more aggressive approach in year nine of Chris Ballard.

Ballard will look to spend some cap to ensure Anarumo has the players to place on the field for more consistency than last year.

With that on the mind, it's time to select one realistic, yet impactful free agent signing at every defensive position that can make sense.

Tre'von Moehrig | Safety

Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (silver helmet) makes a key tackle on a ball carrier.
Sep 15, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) runs for a touchdown while being tackled by Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (7) during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images / Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

The Colts are in the market for a free agent signing at safety. While they probably draft one, adding another through the open market is a good idea. Tre’von Moehrig is a solid addition with great upside.

He won’t cost as much as a Jevon Holland and is only 25 years old with plenty of room to grow even more under Anarumo. Moehrig had a career year in 2024 with 104 tackles (five for loss) and 10 passes defended. His presence would be a good one alongside Nick Cross.

Charvarius Ward | Cornerback

Charvarius Ward (white jersey) jogs off the field after a defensive set.
Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward (7) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Colts can’t go light at cornerback if they decide to sign a free agent. The room is topped by Kenny Moore II, Jaylon Jones, Samuel Womack III, and JuJu Brents. The reality is, there are three proven CBs, and Brents has a murky future.

Charvarius Ward is a great asset that adds serious talent. The former Pro Bowler had a down 2024 season but can bounce back with a fresh start in Indy. He isn’t far removed from 23 pass defenses and five picks (2023). 

Akeem Davis-Gaither | Linebacker

Bengals linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (orange helmet) runs a football back after a key interception.
Sep 15, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (59) returns an interception during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Linebacker is a spot that has to have another addition with the belief that E.J. Speed won't get a new contract. Zaire Franklin and Jaylon Carlies are great for Anarumo at the second level, but more must be attained to be successful.

Akeem Davis-Gaither is a nice add. He's also played his NFL career with Anarumo and is coming off his best campaign with 82 tackles, four passes defended, and a fumble recovery. Keep an eye on Davis-Gaither, as it reunites him with Anarumo and is a bright signing.

B.J. Hill | Defensive Tackle

B.J. Hill (white jersey) celebrates after a big play on defense.
Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle B.J. Hill (92) celebrates his sack of Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) during the third quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024. / Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Speaking of reunions with Anarumo, why not B.J. Hill along the defensive interior? DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart are the clear starters, but with the release of Raekwon Davis, Indy needs to pack a punch against opposing ground games; insert Hill.

The veteran, like Davis-Gaither, has played his Cincinnati Bengals tenure with Anarumo (2021-current). Indianapolis will gain a good run defender (69.2 grade per Pro Football Focus) and logged a career-best seven tackles for loss in 2024.

Clelin Ferrell | Defensive Edge

Commanders edge rusher Clelin Ferrell (all-red uniform) pursues a quarterback.
Nov 10, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson (3) scrambles from Washington Commanders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the first half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

If the Colts trade for Trey Hendrickson, it will catapult Indy's defense edge room to him, Laiatu Latu, Samson Ebukam, Kwity Paye, and Tyquan Lewis. However, more depth is a smart thought with the edge position. Free agent and former fourth-overall pick (2019) Clelin Ferrell can be the solution.

He hasn't lived up to his fourth-overall pick pedigree but was a reliable rotational defender for the Washington Commanders in 2024, grabbing 3.5 sacks and a forced fumble. He was also on a one-year, $3.75 million deal, so Ferrell can give Indy more for the defensive end room without costing much.

