Colts Coordinator Nick Sirianni Shares First Impressions of Rookies

INDIANAPOLIS — They only have one chance to make a favorable first impression, and Indianapolis Colts rookies Michael Pittman Jr., Jonathan Taylor, and Danny Pinter have done that.

Third-year offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni gushes about what he is seeing from the drafted trio during the first week of conditioning at training camp.

USC wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., selected in the second round at No. 34 overall, has excellent hands to go with his 6-4 and 223-pound size during workouts. He’s shown catching a pass in this Colts tweet.

“Michael, when you see him in person – obviously, we studied a ton of tape on him so we feel like there’s not a lot that we don’t know, but there’s still a difference when you get up there and you’re working with him every day and you’re seeing him catch every day,” Sirianni said in a Friday Zoom video conference call. “Yeah, we go work him out when he goes through the draft process and see him catch, but it’s really comforting to see how strong his hands are and how good his hands are. He has great hands. As we all know, the major requirement for that position is being able to catch a football, and Michael sure can do that.

“He’s a big man. He’s big. You see him in that pre-draft work – obviously, this year was a little different because you couldn’t go out as much – but you see him at the combine, this and that, but you don’t realize he’s a big man. That’s obviously been my first impressions.”

Taylor, a 5-10 and 227-pound workhorse running back from Wisconsin, impressed Sirianni with his physical ability, too. The Colts moved up three spots in the second round to select Taylor with the 41st overall pick. He’s expected to team up with 2019 leading rusher Marlon Mack to provide what Sirianni and head coach Frank Reich have described as a “one-one” rushing punch.

“As far as Jonathan Taylor, I look at him and say, ‘I would hate to have to tackle this guy all game long,’” Sirianni said. “Now I don’t get paid to do that, but I can see that other people are going to think that way. A defensive coordinator saying, ‘Man, our guys are going to wear down from tackling him because that’s a big man right there.’ (He’s) really sharp in the classroom. It’s been a pleasure to be around him for this past week.”

The Colts drafted Pinter in the fifth round to be a backup guard and center. The Ball State offensive tackle started preparing for that transition before he was selected. He’s already shown his smarts and toughness at the Colts facility.

“Danny Pinter – loves football,” Sirianni said. “I’m noticing that more and more each day. He’s just going to fit in so well … He’s smart, he’s tough, and he’s going to fit in really well with our offensive line group because those are common characteristics that they all have as well.”

(Phillip B. Wilson has covered the Indianapolis Colts for more than two decades and authored the 2013 book 100 Things Colts Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die. He’s on Twitter @pwilson24, on Facebook at @allcoltswithphilb and @100thingscoltsfans, and his email is phillipbwilson24@yahoo.com.)