Colts Cornerback Voices Team to Draft Senior Bowl Prospect
The Indianapolis Colts have a thin secondary that needs to be addressed through free agency and the NFL draft. However, one of Chris Ballard's best moves was adding a waiver target and former San Francisco 49ers defensive back, Samuel Womack III.
Womack played great, especially considering he was a bargain signing off waivers. In 2024, Womack tallied 36 tackles, nine passes defended, and two interceptions in 17 games (eight starts). Undoubtedly the Colts' defense needs more talent despite guys like Womack playing well.
Recently on X, Womack called for former Toledo Rockets defensive tackle Darius Alexander to return home to where it began for him.
Alexander is from Fort Wayne, Indiana, and played five seasons at Womack's alma mater Toledo. Simpson played in 58 games, notched 127 tackles (23 for loss), 9.0 sacks, an interception, and a return for defensive score.
Alexander would be a solid depth piece to provide help to an interior defensive line that needs additional talent behind DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart. While Raekwon Davis and Taven Bryan are on the roster, neither is exceptional at their role in Indy.
Bryan is also a free agent who might not get re-signed, and Davis has another year on his two-year contract. However, cutting ties with Davis would save Indianapolis $6.46 million. There's a better chance of Davis staying and Bryan departing to give Indy four prominent DTs on the depth chart after a draft pick or signing.
Simpson has impressed with athleticism and speed for a player as massive as he is.
The Colts must address their depth on the defensive interior, so Alexander fits Indy's need. If he's brought onto the roster, Indianapolis is getting a player coming off arguably his best collegiate season in 2024 (40 tackles, eight for loss, 3.5 sacks, and four passes defended).
He can also give Lou Anarumo's defense a young hustler for the defensive trenches who can blossom into a strong rotational piece.
There is still another Senior Bowl practice before the big game this weekend. We'll see what Alexander's performance has done for his draft stock this week and if Indianapolis is intrigued, granting Womack his wish.
