Colts Make Crucial Roster Moves Ahead of Steelers Matchup
The Indianapolis Colts have elevated defensive tackle Adam Gotsis and cornerback David Long Jr. to the active roster.
This comes after head coach Shane Steichen announced that defensive starters Kenny Moore II (hip) and Kwity Paye (quadriceps) won't play on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Gotsis has plenty of NFL experience, coming into his ninth season with 121 games (54 starts), 218 tackles (25 for loss), and 10.5 sacks. Gotsis is a veteran who can help provide a stopgap while Paye recovers from his quadriceps injury. As for Long, he'll provide depth at cornerback with Moore missing the contest.
As for getting slot cornerback help, that will go to Chris Lammons. For Long, he's more of an outside cornerback and has 52 games (10 starts) of experience. Throughout that time, he's compiled 96 tackles and an interception.
The Colts are walking into the matchup with the Steelers banged up, but so are the visitors. If the Colts can weather the storm of Pittsburgh's elite defense while limiting the time of possession for Justin Fields, they can leave September with an even 2-2 record with their head held high for October.
