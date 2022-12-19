Colts Cut Defensive Lineman ahead of Chargers Clash

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Monday they have released defensive lineman Curtis Brooks from the practice squad.

Brooks was signed by the Colts as an undrafted free agent from the University of Cincinnati. At 6'2 and 285 pounds, he may have become expendable with the addition of former Denver Broncos third-round pick McTelvin Agim.

Agim was signed by the Colts last week, one day after he was released by the Broncos. He is a 300-pound defensive lineman who could play defensive tackle or strong-side defensive end depending on the situation.

Brooks was a bit of a late developer with the Bearcats. He was there six seasons and had 7.5 sacks last season. He had just 4.5 sacks up until that point of his career. His big season earned him first-team American Athletic Conference.

It might not be the last time we see Brooks. Players like him have a habit of bouncing on and off the 16-man practice squad week in and week out as teams jockey players around their active roster.

The Colts are next in action on Monday against the LA Chargers. After playing on Saturday, they have an extended amount of time to try and get over the hangover from making history in their loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Interim coach Jeff Saturday wouldn't commit to quarterback Matt Ryan starting against the Chargers, but to be fair, he wouldn't commit to anyone the day after the loss to the Vikings.

The Colts fell to 4-9-1 with three games to play. That currently gives them the No. 6 pick in the NFL Draft according to Tankathon.