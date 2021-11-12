Colts' Star LB Darius Leonard Breaks Down Punch-Out Success

Former Chicago Bears' defensive back Charles Tillman made punching the football out a go-to move in the NFL. Indianapolis Colts' star linebacker Darius Leonard is perfecting it. The standout breaks down his success punching the football out in 2021. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube)

At some point in the near future, Indianapolis Colts' star linebacker Darius Leonard is going to need a nickname for his trademark punching out of the football.

Sure, Chicago Bears' standout cornerback Charles Tillman had a knack for it all those years ago, earning the "Peanut Punch" moniker, but Leonard is doing it at a historic rate - especially in 2021 - already having forced four fumbles by punching the football out, leading to a potential Defensive Player of the Year candidacy through nine weeks of the season.

While speaking to reporters Thursday ahead of the Colts' Week 10 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium against the Jacksonville Jaguars in an AFC South matchup, Leonard spoke about his success knocking the football out with a punch.

“Yes, and I think that comes to the fact the way teams are kind of moving away from me. So, I’m not being around the ball as much as I was the first three years. So, this year now every time I get around the ball I’m trying to make an impact play just because I’m not getting the same opportunities that I had the first couple years," Leonard said to reporters Thursday, according to video via Colts.com. "So, each time now when I tackle, how can I change the game? That’s the mindset. People talk about being a good defensive player. The good defensive players take the ball and get the ball back to the offense as much as they possibly can. That’s my mindset. That’s what makes a good defensive player.”

Right now, it should be no surprise that Leonard is a great defensive player for his ability to change the game with one single (and legal) punch, knocking the football out of the opponent's grasp, giving the Colts the football, often on a short field, which helps out the offense overall.

Along with knocking loose the football at an incredibly successful rate, Leonard hasn't seen his ability to tackle decrease whatsoever. Usually when going for a punch, one would assume that the defender would sacrifice his ability to tackle in that instance, but that hasn't been the case with Leonard.

He's perfected the ability to throw a punch at the football and then make sure he wraps up the opponent to prevent a big gain. Really, it all comes down to sound positioning for the All-Pro linebacker.

© Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

“I think it’s because of my position. You never see me take a punch when I’m out of position," Leonard said. "I make sure my shoulders are square. If I miss with a punch, he’s either going to run through me or I’m going to squeeze, wrap and roll. That’s my form of tackling. I’m never a big-hit guy, so I think it’s all about position. You’ve got to practice being in great position. You can’t be scared of someone lowering the shoulder on you or anything like that. I just think that me being in great position all the time and having that opportunity to punch out the ball, I think that’s what’s really special about the way I do it.”

Colts fans are certainly thankful that Leonard is so thoughtful and detail-oriented when it comes to making the game-changing plays like he has, considering he's doing it at a high clip without sacrificing anything on the defensive side of the football.

If he can continue the torrid pace of jarring the football loose with a haymaker each time, Leonard will add to his hardware in due time, earning the Defensive Player of the Year title.

Have thoughts on Darius Leonard's ability to punch the football loose? Drop a comment in the section below letting us know how you feel!

