September 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
HomeNewsDraftFilmSI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Despite Strong Performance, Colts' Defense Must Be 'Better Situationally'

Heading into a Week 4 matchup with the shorthanded Miami Dolphins, the Indianapolis Colts' defense must be better situationally, according to defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.
Author:
Publish date:

It's been a rough start to a season filled with high expectations for the Indianapolis Colts, especially on the offensive side of the football.

Injuries, poor play and poor execution in key situations has done in the Colts' offense under head coach Frank Reich as the Colts are off to an 0-3 start. 

The Colts' defense is not free of blame though. 

Through three weeks, Indianapolis sits 21st in the league in Football Outsiders' DVOA and Weighted DVOA. According to ESPN's stats, the Colts sit 18th in total defense, just ahead of the Atlanta Falcons. 

Struggles abound on the defense under Matt Eberflus, largely with situational awareness, especially off of Sunday's loss on the road to the Titans. 

Playing sound, situational awareness football, Eberflus says, will help the Colts get back on track defensively, which can go a long way for a banged up Colts team dealing with a number of injuries, especially on the offensive side of the football. 

“You have to play winning football and that’s as a football team. I think that we need to just take the positives that we’ve had through the course of the season so far, build upon those and then look and see what we can do better," Eberflus said to the media during his session Tuesday. "Last week against Tennessee, I thought we played the run really well. Take the QB scrambles out of there, which I know you can’t do, the rest of the runners had about 3.85 yards average. I think that was really good. You could feel that on game day. You could feel the guys playing downhill and doing good things and a lot of good things in the run game. I thought the DBs played an excellent job of crack replace. We looked at those things. The takeaways were outstanding. That’s winning football. You take the things that you need to take away. 

"Obviously, we limited the explosive plays in terms of with the receivers, we did a good job there. We just have to be better situationally. We get some third downs there on that second series. Then we get to a fourth down, we have to execute better there and then really in the red zone. Red zone, we have to improve as a football team, we have to improve defensively. We’re working hard at those things and those are what we are going to work to achieve this week, and that’s all we have is this week and that’s all we can do is work on for tomorrow, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and get ready for the game on Sunday.”

While the Colts improved defensively in terms of the explosive plays through the air in Week 3, the fact of the matter is the Colts allowed a number of chunk plays on the ground to Derrick Henry, Ryan Tannehill and the Titans. 

That will certainly happen against a dominant run game like the Titans, but overall the Colts must be better situationally, understanding the down and distance, what the Titans are trying to do, and what is being asked of them as a unit. 

Do that in Week 4 on the road at Hard Rock Stadium against the Miami Dolphins, the Colts should be 1-3. 

Have thoughts on Matt Eberflus talking about being better situationally defensively? Drop a line in the comments section below letting us know how you feel!

Follow Josh on Twitter @ByJoshCarney.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Sep 26, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) pressures Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
News

Despite Strong Performance, Colts' Defense Must Be 'Better Situationally'

1 minute ago
Quenton Nelson is attended to after an injury during first half action on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The Colts guard was taken off the field on a cart. Indianapolis Colts And Tennessee Titans At Nissan Stadium In Nashville Tenn Sunday Sept 16 2021 In Nfl Week 3
News

Colts vs. Dolphins: Week 4 Wednesday Injury Report

5 hours ago
USATSI_16833342
News

Why We Shouldn't Be Worried About the Injury to Quenton Nelson

7 hours ago
Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson Jr. (27) dives into the end zone past Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II (23) and Indianapolis Colts defensive back T.J. Carrie (38) for a touchdown Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, during a game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
News

Colts Place T.J. Carrie On IR, Make Subsequent Roster Moves

8 hours ago
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) throws a pass under pressure from Indianapolis Colts defensive end Tyquan Lewis (94) during the fourth quarter at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn. Titans Colts 210
News

Colts' Matt Eberflus Explains Why Defense Is Struggling Against Bootlegs

11 hours ago
Carson Wentz, during the second half of a 16-25 Colts loss on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Indianapolis Colts And Tennessee Titans At Nissan Stadium In Nashville Tenn Sunday Sept 16 2021 In Nfl Week 3
News

Wentzday: Hobbled Colts’ QB Struggles vs. Titans

11 hours ago
USATSI_16835115
Film

Carson Wentz's Struggles and Six Other Film Observations From Colts-Titans

Sep 28, 2021
Aug 15, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Shi Smith (12) catches the ball while Indianapolis Colts defensive back Ibraheim Campbell (33) defends in the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium.
News

Colts Sign Two Players to Practice Squad

Sep 28, 2021