    • November 13, 2021
    Colts Continuing To 'Try And Put The Whole Package Together' Defensively

    It's certainly been ugly at times, and injuries to key guys defensively hasn't helped, but Indianapolis Colts' head coach Frank Reich believes the defense is trending in the right direction at the midway point of the season. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube)
    Watching New York Jets' backup quarterback Josh Johnson carve up the Indianapolis Colts' defense in the second half of the 45-30 Week 9 win on Thursday Night Football was cause for a lot of concern, at least outside the building. 

    Inside the building though, Frank Reich, Matt Eberflus and the Colts' coaching staff and players remain confident in the defensive effort and improving play overall. 

    Currently, the Colts' defense sits No. 11 in Football Outsiders' Defensive DVOA. That No. 11 ranking comes as the Colts sit 26th in the league in pass defense DVOA and an astounding second in rush defense DVOA. That's the largest gap between pass defense and run defense in the league, according to Football Outsiders. 

    USATSI_17095024

    Asked Friday during his weekly media availability ahead of the Colts' matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium, Reich stated he's pleased with the progress the Colts' defense is making, and said that the group is still trying to put everything together overall.

    "I think we’ve done a good job in a lot of ways," Reich said to the media Friday afternoon, according to video via Colts.com. "Like in all three phases, we’re going to continue to get better, that’s really our mindset. I think Chris (Ballard) told me the other day that the DVOA – I don’t look at that a whole lot, but I know it’s a legit thing in some ways – defensively we’re 11th right now or something like that. So, I think that’s some indication that we’ve put a lot of good stuff out there on the field. We’ve obviously been stronger against the run than we have the pass but we just need to continue getting better.”

    The Colts have certainly put some good stuff on the field defensively through nine games, including a Defensive Player of the Year-type candidacy from star linebacker Darius Leonard, and an impressive interior defensive tackle duo of DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart taking away the opponent's rushing attack week-to-week.

    Nov 4, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) runs the ball while defended by Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Darius Leonard (53) and middle linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

    The issues with the Colts' defense to date remains in the secondary, where guys like veteran cornerback Xavier Rhodes safety Andrew Sendejo have struggled mightily. Injuries have also really sapped the potential of the secondary as Rhodes has been hurt on and off all season, standout second-year safety Julian Blackmon tore an Achilles and is out for the year, veteran safety Khari Willis can't find health, and even Rock Ya-Sin and Isaiah Rodgers have battled injuries overall. 

    Despite the challenges with injuries, Reich won't make an excuse, even if those injuries have hinder the Colts' ability to put the true starting unit on the field week-to-week. 

    "I think it’s a little bit of everything. I think some of the injuries – everything factors in, but we don’t really use that as an excuse," Reich said. "We do know we’ve rotated a lot of guys back through there. I think the guys that have stepped in have done well. So, we just need to continue to kind of put the whole package together. I’m confident we will.”

    Hopefully Reich's confidence comes to fruition quickly, considering the Colts see the Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers' high-flying passing attacks in Weeks 11 and 12 in what will be the turning point of the 2021 season for the Colts. 

    Nov 4, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive back George Odum (30) intercepts a pass intended for New York Jets wide receiver Jeff Smith (16) before having the interception ruled incomplete during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium.
