September 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
HomeNewsDraftFilmSI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Colts' Matt Eberflus Explains Why Defense Is Struggling Against Bootlegs

Through three weeks, opponents are taking advantage of the Colts' pursuit on defense, using bootlegs to get open looks, according to defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.
Author:
Publish date:

Aside from the general struggles the Indianapolis Colts' defense has had through three weeks, defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus highlighted one area that must improve if the Colts want to continue to have a fighting chance defensively: defending the bootleg much better. 

Through three weeks, the Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams and Tennessee Titans have all taken advantage of the aggressiveness of the Colts' defense to hit them with bootlegs with the quarterback, moving the pocket in the process and creating open throwing lanes and options to run for Russell Wilson, Matthew Stafford and Ryan Tannehill. 

While the Colts' defense is built to pursue the football and be aggressive, Eberflus and his defenders know that one way to combat the defense is to use bootlegs. So far, teams are doing a much better job of executing and using the bootleg than the Colts are at defending it. 

“When you pursue he way we do, they use that, those types of plays," Eberflus said during his media availability Tuesday. "Last week, they started the game with a screen because they thought we were going to pursue to the run and then throw a screen out there so we get a lot of those as well. It just comes down to the rudiments of the game. We always have basically some elements to the boot that we want to cover – the flat route, the over route, the shoot route and then the secondary contain. On the backside there’s always some kind of a trash play on the backside so we want to make sure we achieve that on every single play. Then, sometimes the defensive end gets blocked like on the one we had last week. He got blocked, he’s got to work across the face and then we have to re-contain with the linebacker faster. There’s always those elements to every single boot play.”

Tennessee worked the bootleg to perfection on Sunday, allowing Tannehill to scamper for 28 yards on a bootleg to his right, gashing the Colts' defense with no defender in sight for the first 10-15 yards. 

Right now, it feels like there's always one little thing that goes wrong defensively for the Colts on a given play that leads to a splash play for the opponent, whether that's a defensive end failing to work across his blocker's face, or overpursuing to the football and getting moved completely out of position. 

The 0-3 start is certainly not all on the Colts' defense, but they're not playing up to the standard that the unit set in 2019 and 2020 under Eberflus, not even close. 

Hopefully the Week 4 matchup against Jacoby Brissett and the Miami Dolphins is a get-right game for the Colts' defense. Everybody knows they need one, especially this early in the season. 

Have thoughts on Matt Eberflus' take on how the defense is struggling against bootlegs? Drop a line in the comments section below and let us know how you feel. 

Follow Josh on Twitter @ByJoshCarney.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) throws a pass under pressure from Indianapolis Colts defensive end Tyquan Lewis (94) during the fourth quarter at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn. Titans Colts 210
News

Colts' Matt Eberflus Explains Why Defense Is Struggling Against Bootlegs

43 seconds ago
Carson Wentz, during the second half of a 16-25 Colts loss on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Indianapolis Colts And Tennessee Titans At Nissan Stadium In Nashville Tenn Sunday Sept 16 2021 In Nfl Week 3
News

Wentzday: Hobbled Colts’ QB Struggles vs. Titans

26 minutes ago
USATSI_16835115
Film

Carson Wentz's Struggles and Six Other Film Observations From Colts-Titans

16 hours ago
Aug 15, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Shi Smith (12) catches the ball while Indianapolis Colts defensive back Ibraheim Campbell (33) defends in the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium.
News

Colts Sign Two Players to Practice Squad

19 hours ago
Fourth-year running back Marlon Mack had a solid Monday practice as the Indianapolis Colts moved training camp to Lucas Oil Stadium.
News

Potential Trade Destinations for Marlon Mack

21 hours ago
Indianapolis Colts fourth-year running back Marlon Mack was lost for the season to a ruptured Achilles tendon in the second quarter of the opener.
News

Colts Looking to Trade Veteran Running Back

22 hours ago
USATSI_16823883
Film

NFL Draft Prospect Spotlight: Three Mid-Round Quarterbacks to Watch for the Colts

Sep 28, 2021
Nyheim Hines, running back for Indianapolis, dives in for this touchdown during first half action on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Indianapolis Colts And Tennessee Titans At Nissan Stadium In Nashville Tenn Sunday Sept 16 2021 In Nfl Week 3
News

Colts' RB Nyheim Hines Laments Offense's Poor Start: 'We Have To Execute Better'

Sep 27, 2021