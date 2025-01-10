Colts Defensive Coordinator Candidates: Steve Wilks
The Indianapolis Colts are looking for a new defensive coordinator, as the team announced they parted ways with Gus Bradley after three seasons in the role.
The Colts' search for a new coordinator should be interesting, as some personnel around the league could see this as being a lame-duck situation with a head coach and a general manager on the hot seat. Still, there are only 32 of these jobs available in the league, so the Colts should be able to nab a quality hire regardless of speculation around the position.
This new series will profile several candidates the Colts are likely to look into in their search. Next up is former head coach Steve Wilks, a coach with a long history with the Colts' decision-makers.
Background
Wilks is a former defensive back who played his college ball at Appalachian State from 1987 to 1991. After one year playing multiple positions in the Arena Football League, he decided to pursue coaching as his next career opportunity. He landed his first job at Johnson C. Smith in 1995 and stayed at the college level for the next decade with a variety of programs (including a stint as Notre Dame's defensive backs coach in 2004).
He made the jump to the NFL level in 2006, with the Chicago Bears under then-head coach Lovie Smith. He spent three years as the team's defensive backs coach before taking the same role with the San Diego Chargers under then-defensive coordinator Ron Rivera. He followed Rivera to the Carolina Panthers three years later and served, again, as the defensive backs coach for the team up until 2014. He was later promoted to assistant head coach, then defensive coordinator in 2017.
As defensive coordinator for the Panthers in 2017, Wilks led the Panthers to the number three run defense in the league and the number three ranked defense in terms of sacks. This success with the Panthers led to Wilks' first head coaching opportunity with the Arizona Cardinals. He lasted just one year with the disastrous Cardinals, going 3-13 with Josh Rosen as his quarterback.
Wilks returned to the defensive coordinator ranks in 2019 with the Cleveland Browns. The Browns struggled to find success on defense under Wilks but did finish number five in the NFL in blitz percentage in his lone year with the team. After a brief stop at the college level with Missouri, Wilks returned to the NFL with the Panthers in 2022.
Wilks began the season as the team's passing game coordinator but was quickly promoted to interim head coach following the Matt Rhule firing. He led the Panthers to an impressive 6-6 finish, leading to his third chance at a defensive coordinator job, this time with the San Francisco 49ers.
Wilks was asked to change up his style a tad to fit the 49ers' personnel, and the philosophies didn't quite mesh as well as expected. Still, he helped lead the 49ers to the Super Bowl as their defensive coordinator and his defense ranked number eight in yards per play allowed, number five in turnovers forced, and number three in total run defense. Ultimately though, Wilks was let go again at the end of the season.
He spent most of last year volunteering with the Charlotte 49ers and is now looking to make the jump back into the pro game.
Why the Colts Have Interest
The Colts are reportedly bringing in Wilks for an interview next week for their vacant defensive coordinator position. This interview makes sense on several levels, especially when it comes to connections with people making the decision.
Chris Ballard was a pro scout during Wilks' tenure with the Bears and is friendly with many of the coaches/connections that Wilks has made in the NFL. Wilks also overlapped with Shane Steichen in San Diego for the few years he was there under Ron Rivera.
Schematically, Wilks would also bring continuity with a bit of a new edge on defense. He comes from the same coaching tree that Ballard loves but he is on the more aggressive side of that tree. Wilks has often been a big proponent of blitzing at heavy rates, excluding his lone season with the 49ers in 2023 (which was more of a Kyle Shanahan decision than his decision). He would likely get back to his blitz-heavy ways with the Colts' current personnel on defense.
The other major factor in this search could be Wilks' leadership ability. By all accounts, his stint with the Cardinals was far from perfect, but he became a fan and a player favorite during his second run with the Panthers. He transformed a horrid roster into a team that gutted out some wins in impressive fashion.
Former Colts' general manager Bill Polian had this to say about Wilks' performance as the Panthers' interim coach in 2022:
“You’re judged in this game by what you do with what you have. What Steve has done with this team is really outstanding.’’
Steve Wilks checks off a lot of boxes for the Colts in terms of his style of leadership, his connections to the team, and his system on defense. He may be a safe hire without a lot of flash, but he could be the perfect man to fix this Colts' defense.
