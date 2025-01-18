Colts Go Way of Defensive Trenches in 2025 Mock Draft
The Indianapolis Colts are still over three months away from the 2025 NFL draft, but it doesn't mean the number 14 overall pick isn't in at least the back of general manager Chris Ballard's mind.
Given how imperative it is for Indianapolis to succeed in 2025, Ballard and Co. must nail their first-round selection, among others. While there are plenty of names that analysts have mocked to Indianapolis in round one, CBS Sports has a name that some may not recognize.
Chris Trapasso believes Tennessee Volunteer James Pearce Jr. is the next first-rounder for Indianapolis.
The Colts get a premier producer from the SEC with elite-level traits around the edge on defense.- Chris Trapasso | CBS Sports
Interestingly enough, the edge is where Indy went last year with the 15th overall selection, picking UCLA's Laiatu Latu. While Latu didn't light the world on fire, he also played far more than expected of Indianapolis once Samson Ebukam went down with injury for the season.
Latu concluded with 32 tackles (five for loss), three fumbles forced, and 4.0 sacks. Other Colts pass-rushers included Kwity Paye (8.0 sacks - led team) and Dayo Odeyingbo (three). Despite already having ample edges, Indy would get a solid player with a high upside in Pearce.
In his three seasons with the Volunteers, Pearce compiled 44 tackles (30 for loss), 19.5 sacks, an interception (returned for a defensive touchdown), three fumbles forced, and two passes defended in 39 games. His best season was 2023 where he logged an impressive 10.0 sacks and 15 tackles for loss.
Per Pro Football Focus, Pearce's 88.9 pass-rushing grade showcases his relentless pursuit of opposing quarterbacks, which Indianapolis can use with their next defensive coordinator's scheme. He also applied 55 QB pressures and 43 hurries.
The Colts have a promising edge rusher in Latu, and it's unfair to call his rookie campaign a dud in comparison to the Defensive Rookie of the Year candidate, Los Angeles Rams defensive end Jared Verse (66 tackles, 11 for loss, 4.5 sacks, and two fumbles forced).
It also never hurts any defense to add more depth, but especially a young player like Pearce who is athletic, nimble, and can ruin offensive tackles with his explosiveness off the line of scrimmage. All these traits point to a very real possibility that Indianapolis gets another defender to pressure the quarterback.
The Colts can go in several directions in the 2025 draft with another middle-of-the-road spot (14). But, the defensive front likely needs more firepower. It's not to take anything away from players like Paye, Odeyingbo, Latu, or Tyquan Lewis, but Indy's defense was carved up by quarterbacks in 2024.
Now that veteran defensive coordinator Gus Bradley is a thing of the past for the Colts, it's time for the next leader of the stop troops to elevate the talent on the roster. There's nothing wrong with making the dreams come true for Pearce by adding him to Indy's defensive ranks.
