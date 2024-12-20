Colts Star Lifts Lid on Eye-Opening Advice for Anthony Richardson
It's been a whirlwind of a season for second-year Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson, as he's been tasked with navigating through the trials and tribulations that a young, developmental signal caller faces at the NFL level.
However, through the steep turbulence the Colts and Richardson suffered early on in the season, it's been clear that the players in the locker room have had his back during the process-- especially the Colts' veteran leader, DeForest Buckner.
Ahead of the Colts' dire battle against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Buckner sounded off on how he's tried to help Richardson throughout his roller-coaster second season pro, per Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan:
"Him being a young player and the stage that he's on and the pressure that he has, I can't relate to that. I'm not a quarterback," Buckner said. "I can relate to it as a former first-round pick, being a team's first pick, having all these high expectations for the guy and coming in, and that type of pressure. But also, he is essentially the franchise quarterback, the guy that they brought in to be the guy to lead this team, the city, to wins."
The first half of the season was far from Richardson's best. During his six games as QB1 before being benched for poor performance, he had a 44.6% completion rate, a 4-7 touchdown-interception ratio, and paired it with an ugly six fumbles lost. It placed Joe Flacco in line to start for a short two-game stint before ultimately seeing Richardson back in line under center.
Yet, throughout such a shaky time in Richardson's early career, Buckner made sure to have his signal caller's back, trying to throw a bit of advice his way as one of the most prominent leaders of this Colts roster.
"I just felt I needed to speak up and tell him how I felt," Buckner continued. "Even though he was benched, I still believe, and [the team] also believed he needs to know that, especially as a young player. But also know that the standard wasn't being met and that he needs to pick it up. I feel like he responded well to that."
In his four games back from his benching, things haven't been perfect, but Richardson has shown some positive strides in the right direction.
He's led two game-winning drives during the Colts' two wins across that stretch, emerged as one of the top rushing threats at quarterback in the NFL, and continues to showcase a couple of explosive moments on a week-to-week basis. Despite coming out of the gates for this season a bit rattled, Richardson has taken the criticism and gotten back on track.
"He's shown the team on a consistent basis that he's all in for the team," Buckner stated. "He'll do whatever it takes for the team to get these wins and to be the best player he can be. I've been very proud of him for everything that he's done so far, and just the way he responded, really, that's the biggest thing."
"A lot of guys say they want to be great, and when when you get criticism from your peers or coaches, some young guys tend to get defensive with little things," Buckner said. "But he just took it, he ran with it, learned from it and grew. So I'm just proud that he's grown so far."
Richardson will have another opportunity to show some forward progress in the Colts' upcoming home bout on Sunday vs. the Titans, where Indianapolis hopes to sweep their division rival for the second-straight season.
