Colts' DeForest Buckner Nominee for Annual NFL Award
Indianapolis Colts defensive lineman DeForest Buckner is a 2024 nominee for the NFL's Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award. Despite the tough sledding for Indy this year, Buckner has exemplified what it means to be a quality person on and off the field.
This is the fourth consecutive season that Buckner has been nominated for the award. Nominees are recognized for their on-field sportsmanship and respect shown towards the game and opponents. "Sportsmanship is at the very core of the game, the foundation of our values that are shared across all levels of the sport," said Troy Vincent, NFL executive vice president of football operations.
Buckner will have the opportunity to be named one of eight finalists by a panel that includes various NFL legends such as Warrick Dunn, Larry Fitzgerald (the winner of the first Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award), Curtis Martin, and Leonard Wheeler. The overall winner will receive a $25,000 donation to the charity of their choosing.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Buckner will have the opportunity to become the second-ever Colt to win the award, following in Frank Gore's footsteps from 2016. This year's winner will not be announced until after the regular season's conclusion.
In Buckner's fifth season as a Colt, he's tallied 4.5 sacks and 37 total tackles. Following a four-week stint on the Injured Reserve list, Buckner has returned in full force with three consecutive 6+ tackle games. He'll look to continue his good form against a weak New England Patriots offensive line in Week 13.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.