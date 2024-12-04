DeForest Buckner Dishes Strong Statement on Colts Receiver
One of the most significant plays made during the Indianapolis Colts' 25-24 victory over the New England Patriots on Sunday came off of a clutch touchdown reception from Alec Pierce in the final minute-- effectively capping off a quiet, yet impactful game from the third-year receiver.
Pierce finished the contest with just two catches on the day for 16 yards, but it was the highlight score in the final seconds helping push Indianapolis over the edge to secure their sixth win of the regular season.
Following the Colts' critical road win and the game-saving play from Pierce, veteran defensive tackle DeForest Buckner had some notable praise for his young wide receiver.
“He’s taking advantage of the opportunities that are given to him," Buckner said. "He hasn’t had a game where he has had a whole lot of receptions or targets, but he is making those opportunities count. He approaches every day ready to work and he always talks about when he gets his opportunities he will make the most of it, and he does.”
So far this season, Pierce has already surpassed his career-high in receiving yards, positing 645 through 13 games, also securing 29 receptions in the process. The third-year receiver also leads the league in yards per reception at 22.2 and leads the Colts in receiving touchdowns at five.
As Buckner mentioned, Pierce's targets and total looks on the offensive side of the ball have been limited in comparison to his total production. Pierce ranks third on the Colts' roster in both receptions and targets, sitting behind Josh Downs and Michael Pittman Jr., who rank first and second, respectively.
Still, Pierce found a way to carve out a major role as an explosive deep-ball threat that can make a game-changing impact in just one or two plays. Even if that play may be in a high-pressure environment, on the road, during the final seconds on the clock, for the win, the Cincinnati product proved he's more than capable of stepping up to the occasion.
Pierce will have some much-deserved rest coming his way during the Colts' Week 14 bye. Afterward, Indianapolis will travel out west to take on the 8-5 Denver Broncos in an attempt to extend a two-game win streak.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.