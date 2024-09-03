Colts Release First Unofficial Depth Chart of 2024 Regular Season
The Indianapolis Colts kickoff the 2024 regular season this weekend against the Houston Texans. The matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium will offer the Colts an opportunity to avenge their Week 18 loss last season to the AFC South champions.
With the Colts only five days away from the regular season opener, the team released their first unofficial depth chart. Let's examine each side of the ball and note what stands out.
Note: Starters are in italics.
Offense
QB: Anthony Richardson, Joe Flacco, Sam Ehlinger
RB: Jonathan Taylor, Trey Sermon, Tyler Goodson
Z WR: Michael Pittman Jr., Ashton Dulin
X WR: Alec Pierce OR Adonai Mitchell
Slot WR: Josh Downs, Anthony Gould
Y TE: Mo Alie-Cox, Drew Ogletree
F TE: Kylen Granson, Will Mallory
LT: Bernhard Raimann, Blake Freeland
LG: Quenton Nelson, Danny Pinter OR Tanor Bortolini
C: Ryan Kelly, Danny Pinter OR Tanor Bortolini
RG: Will Fries, Dalton Tucker
RT: Braden Smith, Matt Goncalves
The Colts are still treating Pierce and Mitchell as co-starters at the X wide receiver position. Both had solid camps and look to have roles in the offense moving forward. In the team's final preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Pierce hauled in two catches for 31 yards, while Mitchell tallied two catches for 18 yards and a touchdown.
The injury status of Downs will be monitored throughout the week as he continues to recover from a high ankle sprain. If Downs cannot play on Sunday, look for Mitchell to step in as the primary slot receiver. While Gould is listed as the backup, it has been Mitchell taking the majority of the snaps in the slot with the starting offense since the injury to Downs occurred.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Defense
Big End: Kwity Paye, Laiatu Latu
LEO: Tyquan Lewis, Dayo Odeyingbo, Isaiah Land
DT: DeForest Buckner, Adetomiwa Adebawore
NT: Grover Stewart, Taven Bryan, Raekwon Davis
WILL: E.J. Speed
MIKE: Zaire Franklin, Segun Olubi
SAM: Jaylon Carlies, Grant Stuard
LCB: Jaylon Jones, Samuel Womack III
RCB: JuJu Brents, Dallis Flowers
NCB: Kenny Moore II
FS: Nick Cross, Rodney Thomas II, Trevor Denbow
SS: Julian Blackmon
The defensive side of the ball for the Colts has much more to note than the offensive side. For starters, Cross has been officially named the starter at safety next to Blackmon. Look for the Colts to use Blackmon and Cross interchangeably between the safety spots depending on the situation and opponent.
The rookie Carlies finds himself as a starter at the SAM linebacker spot. Carlies was routinely seen with the starters as the third linebacker when the Colts were in their base defense. Carlies brings a unique coverage skill set to the linebacker room as a former safety while at Missouri.
Womack makes his first appearance on the depth chart after the Colts claimed the cornerback off of waivers from the San Francisco 49ers. The Colts are hoping that Womack can provide depth to the cornerback position while also contributing as a gunner on special teams.
Special Teams
K: Matt Gay
P: Rigoberto Sanchez
LS: Luke Rhodes
H: Rigoberto Sanchez
KR: Anthony Gould OR Dallis Flowers, Josh Downs
PR: Anthony Gould, Josh Downs, Dallis Flowers
Head coach Shane Steichen revealed on Monday that Gay is nursing a groin injury, making his status for Sunday's game uncertain. If Gay cannot suit up, Spencer Shrader will get the nod from the practice squad. Shrader, an undrafted rookie out of Notre Dame, showed promise throughout the preseason as a kicker and punter. However, in a game of this magnitude against a divisional opponent, the Colts hope Gay can play.
After the Colts tested out numerous returners in training camp, Gould has landed the job. The fifth-round pick will be one of the returners on the new kickoff and handle the punt return duties. The Colts believe Gould brings an explosive element to the return game as a former All-American punt returner while at Oregon State.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.