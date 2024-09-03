Horseshoe Huddle

Colts Release First Unofficial Depth Chart of 2024 Regular Season

The Indianapolis Colts have released their first depth chart, making their starting lineups clear ahead of the 2024 season.

Andrew Moore

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) prepares to snap the ball in the first quarter of the NFL preseason game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Indianapolis Colts at Paycor Stadium.
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) prepares to snap the ball in the first quarter of the NFL preseason game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Indianapolis Colts at Paycor Stadium. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The Indianapolis Colts kickoff the 2024 regular season this weekend against the Houston Texans. The matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium will offer the Colts an opportunity to avenge their Week 18 loss last season to the AFC South champions.

With the Colts only five days away from the regular season opener, the team released their first unofficial depth chart. Let's examine each side of the ball and note what stands out.

Note: Starters are in italics.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson throws a pass in a blue jersey.
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) throws a pass in the second quarter of the NFL preseason game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Indianapolis Colts at Paycor Stadium. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Offense

QB: Anthony Richardson, Joe Flacco, Sam Ehlinger

RB: Jonathan Taylor, Trey Sermon, Tyler Goodson

Z WR: Michael Pittman Jr., Ashton Dulin

X WR: Alec Pierce OR Adonai Mitchell

Slot WR: Josh Downs, Anthony Gould

Y TE: Mo Alie-Cox, Drew Ogletree

F TE: Kylen Granson, Will Mallory

LT: Bernhard Raimann, Blake Freeland

LG: Quenton Nelson, Danny Pinter OR Tanor Bortolini

C: Ryan Kelly, Danny Pinter OR Tanor Bortolini

RG: Will Fries, Dalton Tucker

RT: Braden Smith, Matt Goncalves

The Colts are still treating Pierce and Mitchell as co-starters at the X wide receiver position. Both had solid camps and look to have roles in the offense moving forward. In the team's final preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Pierce hauled in two catches for 31 yards, while Mitchell tallied two catches for 18 yards and a touchdown.

The injury status of Downs will be monitored throughout the week as he continues to recover from a high ankle sprain. If Downs cannot play on Sunday, look for Mitchell to step in as the primary slot receiver. While Gould is listed as the backup, it has been Mitchell taking the majority of the snaps in the slot with the starting offense since the injury to Downs occurred.

What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!

Indianapolis Colts safety Nick Cross and linebacker Zaire Franklin make a tackle in blue jerseys.
Indianapolis Colts safety Nick Cross (20) and linebacker Zaire Franklin (44) bring down Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Jermaine Burton (81) in the first half at Paycor Stadium. / Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Defense

Big End: Kwity Paye, Laiatu Latu

LEO: Tyquan Lewis, Dayo Odeyingbo, Isaiah Land

DT: DeForest Buckner, Adetomiwa Adebawore

NT: Grover Stewart, Taven Bryan, Raekwon Davis

WILL: E.J. Speed

MIKE: Zaire Franklin, Segun Olubi

SAM: Jaylon Carlies, Grant Stuard

LCB: Jaylon Jones, Samuel Womack III

RCB: JuJu Brents, Dallis Flowers

NCB: Kenny Moore II

FS: Nick Cross, Rodney Thomas II, Trevor Denbow

SS: Julian Blackmon

The defensive side of the ball for the Colts has much more to note than the offensive side. For starters, Cross has been officially named the starter at safety next to Blackmon. Look for the Colts to use Blackmon and Cross interchangeably between the safety spots depending on the situation and opponent.

The rookie Carlies finds himself as a starter at the SAM linebacker spot. Carlies was routinely seen with the starters as the third linebacker when the Colts were in their base defense. Carlies brings a unique coverage skill set to the linebacker room as a former safety while at Missouri.

Womack makes his first appearance on the depth chart after the Colts claimed the cornerback off of waivers from the San Francisco 49ers. The Colts are hoping that Womack can provide depth to the cornerback position while also contributing as a gunner on special teams.

Indianapolis Colts kicker Matt Gay attempts a field goal in a white jersey.
Indianapolis Colts kicker Matt Gay (7) attempts a field goal kick during a preseason game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Arizona Cardinals. / Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Special Teams

K: Matt Gay

P: Rigoberto Sanchez

LS: Luke Rhodes

H: Rigoberto Sanchez

KR: Anthony Gould OR Dallis Flowers, Josh Downs

PR: Anthony Gould, Josh Downs, Dallis Flowers

Head coach Shane Steichen revealed on Monday that Gay is nursing a groin injury, making his status for Sunday's game uncertain. If Gay cannot suit up, Spencer Shrader will get the nod from the practice squad. Shrader, an undrafted rookie out of Notre Dame, showed promise throughout the preseason as a kicker and punter. However, in a game of this magnitude against a divisional opponent, the Colts hope Gay can play.

After the Colts tested out numerous returners in training camp, Gould has landed the job. The fifth-round pick will be one of the returners on the new kickoff and handle the punt return duties. The Colts believe Gould brings an explosive element to the return game as a former All-American punt returner while at Oregon State.

Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.

Published
Andrew Moore

ANDREW MOORE

Andrew Moore is the Senior Analyst for Horseshoe Huddle and an Indianapolis Colts expert. Andrew is also the co-host of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast and the former co-host of A Colts Podcast.

Home/News