Colts Depth Defender Placed on Injured List Ahead of Giants Tilt
On Monday, the Indianapolis Colts placed cornerback Tre Flowers on the Practice Squad Injured list after a key victory over the Tennessee Titans.
Flowers is a veteran defender who's played for the Seattle Seahawks (2018-2021), Cincinnati Bengals (2021-2022), Atlanta Falcons (2023), and Jacksonville Jaguars (2024). Flowers has four tackles this year, one on special teams with Indy. He's tallied 287 tackles (four for loss), five fumbles forced, 22 passes defended, and four interceptions throughout his tenure.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
While Flowers isn't a huge piece of Gus Bradley's defense, every player matters when the playoffs are still possible. Key cornerbacks like Kenny Moore II, Samuel Womack II, and Jaylon Jones will be focal points in coverage. Also, JuJu Brents had limited practices last week, so his status before the New York Giants in Week 17 is one to monitor.
The Colts are now 7-8 after a 38-30 victory at Lucas Oil Stadium against the Titans, leaving the door open on slim postseason aspirations. The Colts will need all the players and depth they can get as they close the 2024 regular season, we'll see what happens during Christmas week before Indy heads to the northeast.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.