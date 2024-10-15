Colts Shown Love from Bettors for Dolphins Tilt
The Indianapolis Colts (3-3) will defend Lucas Oil Stadium in week seven against the 2-3 Miami Dolphins. With so many injuries on both sides of the ball, whichever squad executes fundamentals and limits turnovers will likely come out on top. However, FanDuel sports bettors have the Colts as -3 favorites going into the contest on Sunday.
This appears to be comfortable, but the home team is generally given around a two-point allowance for stadium advantage. In reality, the Colts are closer to a -1.5 favorite. For Indianapolis, they'll look to get Anthony Richardson back after injury and secure their second-straight victory to move to 4-3. The Dolphins will have backup QB Tyler Huntley to lead the offense for his third start this year.
While the Dolphins aren't as potent without star passer Tua Tagovailoa, they still possess some of the deadliest offensive weapons. Receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle won't make it easy on Colts cornerbacks Samuel Womack III, Jaylon Jones, and Kenny Moore III. As for the running backs, Jaylen Wright, Raheem Mostert, and De'Von Achane can ruin any NFL run defense. Linebackers E.J. Speed and Zaire Franklin will be integral to keeping the three-headed running-back committee under wraps.
The Colts offense has seen fantastic production from players like wide receiver Josh Downs, who has 24 catches for 217 yards and 2 touchdowns in his last three contests. Also, while injured against the Tennessee Titans, Michael Pittman Jr. hauled in crucial catches and finished with the go-ahead touchdown from quarterback Joe Flacco.
The Dolphins will be a decent test for this Colts offense, currently fifth in the NFL in yards allowed per game (285.4) despite being middle-of-the-pack in points surrendered per matchup (22.6). Indianapolis is 2-1 at home in 2024 and will compete with a Dolphins team ready to fight all comers after a much-needed victory over the New England Patriots. We'll see which squad wants to win more in what will undoubtedly be a hard-fought gridiron battle.
