Horseshoe Huddle Roundtable: Colts vs. Dolphins | Week 4 | Predictions & Picks

Can the Colts get into the win column this week against a familiar foe at quarterback for the Miami Dolphins? Our experts predict Colts-Dolphins. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube)

At some point, the bad luck and misfortune has to end for the Indianapolis Colts.

Week 4 on the road against the backpedaling Miami Dolphins certainly feels like the right time.

This week, ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Dolphins, the staff here at Horseshoe Huddle does not go with the consensus, as lead analyst Zach Hicks is the lone representative from the site to go in a different direction, marking the first occasion of the season the staff has not been consensus with picks.

In the NFL, any team can win on any given Sunday. Here's how Horseshoe Huddle sees it unfolding for the Colts in Week 4 against the Dolphins.

Zach Hicks (@ZachHicks2) (2-1): This game has the potential to be an ugly one, as the Colts are missing several key starters and the Dolphins are starting their backup QB Jacoby Brissett. While the Colts are the better team at full health, I don’t see a hampered Carson Wentz being able to propel this team to victory. The Dolphins have a solid defense that should be a tough challenge for a Colts’ offense that could be missing three of their five starting offensive linemen.

Pick: Dolphins 20, Colts 16

Andrew Moore (@AndrewMooreSI) (2-1): The Colts once again go into this matchup heavily undermanned as five starters have already been ruled out. With Carson Wentz still not 100%, it’s Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines’s time to shine. Jacoby Brissett will try to get revenge on his former team and a Colts defense desperate for a good performance. The Colts are in a must win situation here, otherwise the season may already be lost.

Pick: Colts 24, Dolphins 17

Jake Arthur (@JakeArthurNFL): (1-1) The Colts are beyond banged-up but they should still hold the advantage in this matchup. With how injured the offensive line and Carson Wentz are, the logical approach for the offense is to run the ball, and Miami is one of the worst teams in the league at trying to stop it. Everyone seems to be begging for the Colts' run game to flourish, and this is the perfect opportunity for it. This matchup reads as a low-scoring affair with two offenses that currently lack pop. What puts this over the edge is that the Colts' defense should be just slightly better.

Pick: Colts 20, Dolphins 17

Josh Carney (@ByJoshCarney) (2-1): Injuries continue to abound for the Indianapolis Colts, which is par for the course three weeks into the 2021 season. Missing a number of key starters on the road, the Colts have their backs against the wall, and instead of cowering and getting into the fetal position, the Colts come out swinging, leaning heavily on the downhill rushing attack to get after Miami inside Hard Rock Stadium. Jonathan Taylor shows everyone why the league was so high on him ahead of Year 2, and the Colts' defense gets on the board with a couple of splash plays of their own, getting after former teammate Jacoby Brissett and harassing him all game long.

Pick: Colts, 17, Dolphins 13

