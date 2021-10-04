How Much Each Colt Played On Sunday Against Dolphins

The Indianapolis Colts put together a solid team effort on Sunday en route to their first victory of the year, a 27-17 dismantling of the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
While injuries left them quite shorthanded, the Colts were able to pull it together while their stars led them and the "next men up" did their jobs.
Stars and next men up alike, let's take a look at how much each player saw the field on Sunday.
OFFENSE
- 71 (100%) — QB Carson Wentz, LT Eric Fisher, LG Chris Reed, RG Mark Glowinski
- 68 (96%) — C Ryan Kelly
- 61 (86%) — WR Michael Pittman Jr.
- 58 (82%) — WR Zach Pascal
- 49 (69%) — TE Mo Alie-Cox
- 41 (58%) — RT Julién Davenport
- 36 (51%) — RB Jonathan Taylor
- 31 (44%) — WR Parris Campbell
- 30 (42%) — RT Matt Pryor, TE Kylen Granson
- 22 (31%) — RB Nyheim Hines, RB Marlon Mack
- 21 (30%) — TE Jack Doyle
- 12 (17%) — WR Ashton Dulin
- 10 (14%) — OL Danny Pinter
- 5 (7%) — WR Mike Strachan
- 1 (1%) — RB Jordan Wilkins
Without left guard Quenton Nelson (Injured Reserve-ankle), Chris Reed suited up and played very well, seeing all 71 snaps. Center Ryan Kelly left late in the game with an equipment issue and was replaced by Danny Pinter. The Julién Davenport/Matt Pryor right tackle rotation experiment continued as well. Running back Marlon Mack and rookie wide receiver Mike Strachan were both active and saw action after being healthy scratches last week. Tight end Jack Doyle was dealing with a back injury throughout the week, which lessened his load and allowed Mo Alie-Cox and Kylen Granson to take a more prominent role.
DEFENSE
- 52 (100%) — LB Darius Leonard, LB Bobby Okereke, CB Kenny Moore II, FS Julian Blackmon, SS Andrew Sendejo
- 51 (98%) — CB Xavier Rhodes
- 44 (85%) — DT DeForest Buckner, CB Isaiah Rodgers
- 43 (83%) — DE Al-Quadin Muhammad, DE Tyquan Lewis
- 26 (50%) — DT Grover Stewart
- 24 (46%) — DE Kemoko Turay
- 10 (19%) — DT Taylor Stallworth
- 9 (17%) — DE Isaac Rochell
- 8 (15%) — LB Zaire Franklin
- 6 (12%) — DE Ben Banogu
- 3 (6%) — DT Chris Williams
- 1 (2%) — CB BoPete Keyes
Veteran newcomer Andrew Sendejo filled in for the injured Khari Willis (ankle/groin) at strong safety and played every snap. Likewise, Isaiah Rodgers filled in for Rock Ya-Sin (ankle) at cornerback and played a significant 85% of the snaps. With starting right end Kwity Paye (hamstring) on the shelf, Tyquan Lewis, Kemoko Turay, Ben Banogu, and Isaac Rochell saw action. Turay came through with a single-game career-best 2.0 sacks as a result.
SPECIAL TEAMS
- 21 (%) — Matthew Adams, Zaire Franklin
- 20 (%) — George Odum
- 18 (%) — Ashton Dulin, Ibraheim Campbell
- 17 (%) — E.J. Speed
- 16 (%) — Rigoberto Sanchez
- 13 (%) — Andrew Sendejo
- 12 (%) — Luke Rhodes, Jordan Wilkins
- 11 (%) — Isaac Rochell, BoPete Keyes
- 10 (%) — DeForest Buckner, Grover Stewart
- 9 (%) — Isaiah Rodgers
- 8 (%) — Julian Blackmon
- 7 (%) — Nyheim Hines, Bobby Okereke
- 6 (%) — Anthony Chesley, Kenny Moore II
- 5 (%) — Rigoberto Sanchez, Eric Fisher, Mark Glowinski, Mo Alie-Cox, Julién Davenport, Matt Pryor, Danny Pinter
- 4 (%) — Zach Pascal, Taylor Stallworth
- 3 (%) — Darius Leonard, Ben Banogu
- 2 (%) — Michael Pittman Jr., Jack Doyle, Chris Williams
