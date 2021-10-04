How Much Each Colt Played On Sunday Against Dolphins

October 4, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
HomeNewsDraftFilmSI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Colts vs. Dolphins | Week 4 | Snap Counts

Here is how much each Colts player saw the field on Sunday in Week 4 against the Dolphins. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube)
Author:
Publish date:

The Indianapolis Colts put together a solid team effort on Sunday en route to their first victory of the year, a 27-17 dismantling of the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

While injuries left them quite shorthanded, the Colts were able to pull it together while their stars led them and the "next men up" did their jobs.

Stars and next men up alike, let's take a look at how much each player saw the field on Sunday.

OFFENSE

  • 71 (100%) — QB Carson Wentz, LT Eric Fisher, LG Chris Reed, RG Mark Glowinski
  • 68 (96%) — C Ryan Kelly
  • 61 (86%) — WR Michael Pittman Jr.
  • 58 (82%) — WR Zach Pascal
  • 49 (69%) — TE Mo Alie-Cox
  • 41 (58%) — RT Julién Davenport
  • 36 (51%) — RB Jonathan Taylor
  • 31 (44%) — WR Parris Campbell
  • 30 (42%) — RT Matt Pryor, TE Kylen Granson
  • 22 (31%) — RB Nyheim Hines, RB Marlon Mack
  • 21 (30%) — TE Jack Doyle
  • 12 (17%) — WR Ashton Dulin
  • 10 (14%) — OL Danny Pinter
  • 5 (7%) — WR Mike Strachan
  • 1 (1%) — RB Jordan Wilkins

Without left guard Quenton Nelson (Injured Reserve-ankle), Chris Reed suited up and played very well, seeing all 71 snaps. Center Ryan Kelly left late in the game with an equipment issue and was replaced by Danny Pinter. The Julién Davenport/Matt Pryor right tackle rotation experiment continued as well. Running back Marlon Mack and rookie wide receiver Mike Strachan were both active and saw action after being healthy scratches last week. Tight end Jack Doyle was dealing with a back injury throughout the week, which lessened his load and allowed Mo Alie-Cox and Kylen Granson to take a more prominent role.

DEFENSE

  • 52 (100%) — LB Darius Leonard, LB Bobby Okereke, CB Kenny Moore II, FS Julian Blackmon, SS Andrew Sendejo
  • 51 (98%) — CB Xavier Rhodes
  • 44 (85%) — DT DeForest Buckner, CB Isaiah Rodgers
  • 43 (83%) — DE Al-Quadin Muhammad, DE Tyquan Lewis
  • 26 (50%) — DT Grover Stewart
  • 24 (46%) — DE Kemoko Turay
  • 10 (19%) — DT Taylor Stallworth
  • 9 (17%) — DE Isaac Rochell
  • 8 (15%) — LB Zaire Franklin
  • 6 (12%) — DE Ben Banogu
  • 3 (6%) — DT Chris Williams
  • 1 (2%) — CB BoPete Keyes

Veteran newcomer Andrew Sendejo filled in for the injured Khari Willis (ankle/groin) at strong safety and played every snap. Likewise, Isaiah Rodgers filled in for Rock Ya-Sin (ankle) at cornerback and played a significant 85% of the snaps. With starting right end Kwity Paye (hamstring) on the shelf, Tyquan Lewis, Kemoko Turay, Ben Banogu, and Isaac Rochell saw action. Turay came through with a single-game career-best 2.0 sacks as a result.

SPECIAL TEAMS

  • 21 (%) — Matthew Adams, Zaire Franklin
  • 20 (%) — George Odum
  • 18 (%) — Ashton Dulin, Ibraheim Campbell
  • 17 (%) — E.J. Speed
  • 16 (%) — Rigoberto Sanchez
  • 13 (%) — Andrew Sendejo
  • 12 (%) — Luke Rhodes, Jordan Wilkins
  • 11 (%) — Isaac Rochell, BoPete Keyes
  • 10 (%) — DeForest Buckner, Grover Stewart
  • 9 (%) — Isaiah Rodgers
  • 8 (%) — Julian Blackmon
  • 7 (%) — Nyheim Hines, Bobby Okereke
  • 6 (%) — Anthony Chesley, Kenny Moore II
  • 5 (%) — Rigoberto Sanchez, Eric Fisher, Mark Glowinski, Mo Alie-Cox, Julién Davenport, Matt Pryor, Danny Pinter
  • 4 (%) — Zach Pascal, Taylor Stallworth
  • 3 (%) — Darius Leonard, Ben Banogu
  • 2 (%) — Michael Pittman Jr., Jack Doyle, Chris Williams

What do you think of this week's playing time? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

Miami Dolphins Miami Dolphins quarterback Jacoby Brissett (14), makes an incomplete pass against Indianapolis Colts during NFL game at Hard Rock Stadium Sunday in Miami Gardens.
News

How Much Each Colt Played On Sunday Against Dolphins

44 seconds ago
Oct 3, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins cornerback Justin Coleman (27) takes Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium.
News

MARKET MONDAY: Stock Up, Stock Down for Colts vs. Dolphins

6 hours ago
Oct 3, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman (11) and running back Jonathan Taylor (28) celebrate after a touchdown by Taylor during the second quarter of the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Game Day

Highlighting Numbers in Colts' Win Over Dolphins in Week 4

22 hours ago
Jonathan Taylor (28) and teammates pose for photographers lenses after his touchdown at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, during first half Miami vs. Indianapolis action. 100321 Coltsmiami 021 Jw
Game Day

Jake's Takes | Colts vs. Dolphins: Big Day as Colts Get One in the Win Column

Oct 3, 2021
Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan (77) blocks Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kwity Paye (51) during the first quarter at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn. Titans Colts 089
Game Day

Colts Announce Inactives Ahead of Week 4 Matchup With Dolphins

Oct 3, 2021
Quenton Nelson is attended to after an injury during first half action on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The Colts guard was taken off the field on a cart. Indianapolis Colts And Tennessee Titans At Nissan Stadium In Nashville Tenn Sunday Sept 16 2021 In Nfl Week 3
News

Without Star OL, Colts Will Miss 'Elite Leader' Sunday Against Dolphins

Oct 1, 2021
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jomal Wiltz (33) tackles Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines (21) who is unable to reach the end zone during the third quarter of their game against the Miami Dolphins at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. Miami won, 16-12. Miami Dolphins At Indianapolis Colts In Nfl Week 10 At Lucas Oil Stadium In Indianapolis Sunday Nov 10 2019
News

Horseshoe Huddle Roundtable: Colts vs. Dolphins | Week 4 | Predictions & Picks

Oct 1, 2021
(L) Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports), (R) Dolphins quarterback Jacoby Brissett (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)
News

Colts vs. Dolphins, Week 4 Preview: Arriving in Miami Aboard The Hot Mess Express

Oct 1, 2021