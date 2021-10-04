How Much Each Colt Played On Sunday Against Dolphins

Here is how much each Colts player saw the field on Sunday in Week 4 against the Dolphins. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube)

The Indianapolis Colts put together a solid team effort on Sunday en route to their first victory of the year, a 27-17 dismantling of the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

While injuries left them quite shorthanded, the Colts were able to pull it together while their stars led them and the "next men up" did their jobs.

Stars and next men up alike, let's take a look at how much each player saw the field on Sunday.

OFFENSE

71 (100%) — QB Carson Wentz, LT Eric Fisher, LG Chris Reed, RG Mark Glowinski

68 (96%) — C Ryan Kelly

61 (86%) — WR Michael Pittman Jr.

58 (82%) — WR Zach Pascal

49 (69%) — TE Mo Alie-Cox

41 (58%) — RT Julién Davenport

36 (51%) — RB Jonathan Taylor

31 (44%) — WR Parris Campbell

30 (42%) — RT Matt Pryor, TE Kylen Granson

22 (31%) — RB Nyheim Hines, RB Marlon Mack

21 (30%) — TE Jack Doyle

12 (17%) — WR Ashton Dulin

10 (14%) — OL Danny Pinter

5 (7%) — WR Mike Strachan

1 (1%) — RB Jordan Wilkins

Without left guard Quenton Nelson (Injured Reserve-ankle), Chris Reed suited up and played very well, seeing all 71 snaps. Center Ryan Kelly left late in the game with an equipment issue and was replaced by Danny Pinter. The Julién Davenport/Matt Pryor right tackle rotation experiment continued as well. Running back Marlon Mack and rookie wide receiver Mike Strachan were both active and saw action after being healthy scratches last week. Tight end Jack Doyle was dealing with a back injury throughout the week, which lessened his load and allowed Mo Alie-Cox and Kylen Granson to take a more prominent role.

DEFENSE

52 (100%) — LB Darius Leonard, LB Bobby Okereke, CB Kenny Moore II, FS Julian Blackmon, SS Andrew Sendejo

51 (98%) — CB Xavier Rhodes

44 (85%) — DT DeForest Buckner, CB Isaiah Rodgers

43 (83%) — DE Al-Quadin Muhammad, DE Tyquan Lewis

26 (50%) — DT Grover Stewart

24 (46%) — DE Kemoko Turay

10 (19%) — DT Taylor Stallworth

9 (17%) — DE Isaac Rochell

8 (15%) — LB Zaire Franklin

6 (12%) — DE Ben Banogu

3 (6%) — DT Chris Williams

1 (2%) — CB BoPete Keyes

Veteran newcomer Andrew Sendejo filled in for the injured Khari Willis (ankle/groin) at strong safety and played every snap. Likewise, Isaiah Rodgers filled in for Rock Ya-Sin (ankle) at cornerback and played a significant 85% of the snaps. With starting right end Kwity Paye (hamstring) on the shelf, Tyquan Lewis, Kemoko Turay, Ben Banogu, and Isaac Rochell saw action. Turay came through with a single-game career-best 2.0 sacks as a result.

SPECIAL TEAMS

21 (%) — Matthew Adams, Zaire Franklin

20 (%) — George Odum

18 (%) — Ashton Dulin, Ibraheim Campbell

17 (%) — E.J. Speed

16 (%) — Rigoberto Sanchez

13 (%) — Andrew Sendejo

12 (%) — Luke Rhodes, Jordan Wilkins

11 (%) — Isaac Rochell, BoPete Keyes



10 (%) — DeForest Buckner, Grover Stewart

9 (%) — Isaiah Rodgers

8 (%) — Julian Blackmon

7 (%) — Nyheim Hines, Bobby Okereke

6 (%) — Anthony Chesley, Kenny Moore II

5 (%) — Rigoberto Sanchez, Eric Fisher, Mark Glowinski, Mo Alie-Cox, Julién Davenport, Matt Pryor, Danny Pinter

4 (%) — Zach Pascal, Taylor Stallworth

3 (%) — Darius Leonard, Ben Banogu

2 (%) — Michael Pittman Jr., Jack Doyle, Chris Williams

What do you think of this week's playing time? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.