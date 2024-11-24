Colts Doomed By Self-Inflicted Wounds in Loss to Lions
The Indianapolis Colts (5-7) had a golden opportunity to hang with one of the NFL's big dogs on Sunday, but they couldn't get out of their own way as they fell to the Detroit Lions (10-1) at Lucas Oil Stadium by a score of 24-6.
Whether it was penalties, a lack of focus or awareness in the passing game, the inability to run the ball, or missed tackles, the Colts did plenty to make things more difficult against arguably the best team in the league.
— The box score doesn't tell the whole story, but quarterback Anthony Richardson showed the growth many hoped to see on the heels of his breakout performance last week. The numbers weren't pretty, as his 39.3% completion percentage shows, but he received little help unless he was throwing to Michael Pittman Jr. or Josh Downs. The offensive line was leaky, and there were a few plays in the passing game where pass catchers weren't prepared for the ball to be heading their way, didn't seem to know where they were on the field, or flat-out dropped the ball.
— Unless Richardson is running the ball, it feels like the Colts can barely buy a rushing yard right now, which is life when three of your five offensive linemen are rookies. Right guard Dalton Tucker entered the game ranked 175th out of 200 qualifying NFL offensive linemen in run blocking, according to Pro Football Focus, which helps explain why interior running toward the right side of the line has not been fruitful. Richardson finished the day with 61 yards on 10 carries (6.1 avg.), while Jonathan Taylor had just 35 yards on 11 carries (3.2 avg.).
— The Lions' top-scoring offense didn't need any help to be successful, but the Colts defense gave it anyway. Quarterback Jared Goff often had ample time to throw with a wide-open middle of the field. Detroit's blockers executed at a high level while Colts defenders struggled to get off of blocks in time. They ran the ball 33 times for 137 yards (4.2 avg.) and 3 touchdowns.
— One bright spot on the Colts defense was rookie defensive end, Laiatu Latu, who got his second sack in as many weeks. His third-quarter sack of Goff resulted in a fumble, which was recovered by Detroit.
— You'll probably never catch me being "the refs screwed the game" guy, but there was a clear discrepancy in penalties thrown. The Colts were dinged for a season-high 10 penalties (75 yards) while the Lions had five (45 yards). I didn't have many huge gripes with the penalties that were called, but it did appear that on several instances, Colts defensive linemen had wrestling moves performed on them without it being called an infraction. Penalties did play a role in the Colts' downfall on Sunday — can we count the number of first downs called back? — but they did much of that to themselves. Undisciplined play can't be a factor if you want to beat a team like Detroit.
