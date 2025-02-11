NFL Draft Guru Connects Colts to Lock Down Cornerback
The Indianapolis Colts are amidst a crucial offseason where the team is in 'no fail' mode following a sad finish to the regular season at 8-9.
This means that general manager Chris Ballard must lead the squad into free agency and the draft with as much efficiency as possible or risk losing his job, along with possibly head coach Shane Steichen.
Quarterback Anthony Richardson's future also can't be ruled out to be axed, especially if the team loses more games than victories or fails to make the playoffs again.
The NFL draft is where Ballard typically emphasizes trying to find talent to build within the organization's walls, and NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter thinks the Colts need secondary help in the form of Texas' dynamic cornerback Jahdae Barron at number 14 overall.
Barron's versatility, toughness and football IQ should land him in the middle-third of the first round. The Colts extended Kenny Moore last offseason, but injuries this past fall exposed the team's lack of depth in the secondary.- Chad Reuter | NFL.com
Barron is the definition of defensive performance, and he showed it most during his All-American 2024 campaign. He was the best-rated defensive player per Pro Football Focus with an overall grade of 90.7. Paired with that was a stellar coverage mark of 91.1, which also led the team.
Barron was all over the field and notched five interceptions, 11 passes defended, 67 tackles, and a sack. Barron would be a day-one starter in Lou Anarumo's defense given the lack of depth for the Colts' cornerback room and can help infuse better play against opposing passers.
Players like Kenny Moore II head the Colts' cornerbacks and need help from more than just Jaylon Jones, Sam Womack III, and the often-injured JuJu Brents. Barron can provide this in spades and does a great job in coverage to help lock down receivers.
While the Indy roster needs a lot of talent, cornerback, safety, and tight end are arguably the most pressing. Taking care of corner with a player like Barron is a huge step in the right direction to help Anarumo by giving a defender who can be a staple of the stop troops for years to come.
