Colts 2025 Draft Position Revealed
The Indianapolis Colts defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars in overtime 26-23 to conclude their 2024 campaign at a mediocre 8-9. While it's great to snag a victory for the end of the season, the Colts' playoff hopes were dashed a week ago against the New York Giants, making this a meaningless contest.
However, Indianapolis can plan for the 2025 NFL draft, and they already know they'll be selecting 14th overall in the first round.
The Colts have several positions they can address using the 14th overall pick. The top spots that stand out are tight end, cornerback, linebacker, and safety. Many preached that the Colts might select a corner or pass-catcher last draft, but Chris Ballard and Co. went the route of defensive end Laiatu Latu in 2024 at number 15.
This example proves that nobody knows who a team selecting 'middle of the pack' will take, but the Colts must nail this pick at such a pivotal time for the franchise, head coach Shane Steichen, and quarterback Anthony Richardson.
The Colts likely have changes in store after a sad conclusion to what was supposed to be a leap forward for the franchise this year. Nobody's safe; from the front office to the coaches and the players after missing the playoffs for a fourth-straight season under general manager Ballard.
As the New England Patriots proved with the firing of first-year head coach Jarod Mayo, a win at the end of the season doesn't secure anything for a team like the Colts. We'll see what CEO Jim Irsay has to say about another disappointing finish after expectations were set higher than what was achieved.
