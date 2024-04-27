Colts Trade Back, Select AD Mitchell with 52nd Pick in NFL Draft
It didn't take long for the Indianapolis Colts to trade back in the 2024 NFL Draft, giving the Carolina Panthers the 46th pick in Round 2 in exchange for picks 52 (Round 2), 142 (Round 5), and 155 (Round 5).
The Colts got excellent value for their pick, selecting Texas wide receiver AD Mitchell, who was widely expected to be selected near the end of the first round.
Mitchell (6'2", 205) is a big, highly athletic (9.97 RAS) prospect with 4.3 speed who oozes big-play ability but is still scratching the surface of his potential
Mitchell is a new weapon added to the Colts offense for quarterback Anthony Richardson, joining Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, and Alec Pierce at receiver.
Earlier in the draft, the Colts selected UCLA defensive end Laiatu Latu with the 15th overall pick in the first round. The Colts now have the remaining picks:
- 3:82
- 4:117
- 5:142
- 5:151
- 5:155
- 6:191
- 7:234
