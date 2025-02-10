3 Eagles Free Agents Colts Should Consider Signing
The Philadelphia Eagles were triumphant in their Super Bowl LIX matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs, winning 40-22 for their second franchise championship. With free agency around the corner, the Indianapolis Colts might have an eye on some of Philly's talents.
Here are three Eagles players who would make sense for Indianapolis if they were willing to make a deal for a signing in 2025.
Avonte Maddox | Cornerback
The Colts need more cornerback assistance for the 2025 campaign. Indy has talent in the room in Kenny Moore II, Jaylon Jones, and Samuel Womack III. While JuJu Brents has a potentially bright future, he's struggled badly with injuries, opening the door for a CB signing.
This is where Eagles veteran corner Avonte Maddox comes in.
Maddox knocked away a key pass from Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl but showcased plenty of leadership and quality play as a rotational defender in the 2024 season. During 17 games he added five passes defended and 20 tackles, providing depth for Vic Fangio's defense.
The Colts need help behind the starters in the secondary for Lou Anarumo, and Maddox isn't going to cost much against the cap to ensure a veteran champion is on the roster.
Zack Baun | Linebacker
Eagles linebacker Zack Baun had a middling career with the New Orleans Saints before finding a massive stride with the Eagles. His 2024 campaign notched him his first Pro Bowl and All-Pro nominations.
Baun is likely to be retained by the Eagles, but the Colts may not keep E.J. Speed, so why not take a swing at one of the hottest defenders in free agency? Baun had an impressive stat line of 151 tackles (11 for loss), 3.5 sacks, five fumbles forced, and four passes defended.
If the Colts could somehow get Baun's services, it would probably be expensive, but worth it. The Colts had too many missed tackles and thinking about a trio of linebackers like Zaire Franklin, Jaylon Carlies, and Baun is awesome for Anarumo's scheme.
Josh Sweat | Defensive Edge
Eagles edge Josh Sweat erupted in the biggest game of the year by sacking Mahomes 2.5 times and snagging six tackles (two for loss) and three QB hits. This is a player that Chris Ballard might have his radar on given his love of edge rushers.
Sweat has played his whole career with Philly and has 104 games, 237 tackles (54 for loss), 43.0 sacks, and seven forced fumbles since joining the squad in 2018.
Like Braun, Philly will probably make a conscious effort to retain their strong edge rusher, but the Colts can elevate their defensive line with this addition. Kwity Paye, Laiatu Latu, and Dayo Odeyingbo (free agent) can use a weapon like Sweat in their midst.
