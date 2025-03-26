Colts Can Elevate Offense with Dynamic Weapon
The Indianapolis Colts are less than a month away from selecting a new face with their first-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft.
After bringing in new faces such as safety Cam Bynum, cornerback Charvarius Ward, and quarterback Daniel Jones, the Colts have narrowed down team needs ahead of the draft. Defensively, the front seven needs work. Offensively, the line could use some repairs, but the biggest questions remain at tight end.
No Colts tight end has crossed the 500-yard mark since 2018, when Eric Ebron was with the team. Last year, no tight end on the roster accumulated 200 yards. The leading tight end was Kylen Granson, who finished with 182 yards and is now on a new roster.
Due to the sheer lack of production at the position, former New York Jets general manager and current ESPN analyst Mike Tannenbaum thinks the Colts will take Penn State tight end Tyler Warren with the 14th overall pick.
"This is a crucial year for the Colts," wrote Tannenbaum. "It's time to put some playmakers around Anthony Richardson (or Daniel Jones, who I assume will eventually get some starts). Warren has a rare skill set at tight end. He's 6-6 and extremely talented. He had a remarkable 104 catches last season, and I envision Indy coach Shane Steichen moving him all around the offense to create mismatches."
Tannenbaum has decades of experience within the NFL realm, and it's clear he sees the same issue everyone else does. He thinks Jones could eventually start some games in Indianapolis, whether it be due to poor performance from Anthony Richardson or an injury.
Regardless of who's throwing the ball, the Colts need a new playmaker at tight end. Warren could fill that role easily, especially considering his versatility across the field.
Warren caught eight touchdowns in his senior season but ran in for four more. He tallied nearly 1,500 combined yards through 16 games while leading Penn State to the College Football Playoffs Semifinals.
If he's still on the board at 14, the Colts may have a no-brainer. Last draft, the Colts barely missed out on Brock Bowers, who ended up being elite in his rookie season. They can't afford to make the same mistake this year and expect one of college's most elite talents to fall into their lap.
The NFL draft is set to kick off on Thursday, April 24.
