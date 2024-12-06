Former Colts Tight End Eric Ebron Retires
Former Indianapolis Colts Pro Bowl tight end Eric Ebron has officially retired from the NFL.
Ebron was drafted in 2014 out of North Carolina 10th overall by the Detroit Lions. While there were sparks, Ebron never lived up to his first-round hype with then-quarterback Matthew Stafford. However, Ebron erupted in a Colts jersey with Andrew Luck in 2018.
The former first-rounder had his lone Pro Bowl season and compiled one of the best campaigns from a Colts tight end. That year Ebron stacked 66 catches (110 targets) for 750 receiving yards (11.4 average) and 13 touchdowns. These metrics were all easily career-highs.
Ebron dialed down after 2018 but finished his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ebron concludes his NFL tenure with 106 games, 351 catches (559 targets) for 3,837 receiving yards (10.9 average), and 33 touchdowns.
Fast-forward to 2024 and the Colts lack anything resembling what Ebron brought to the tight end position. Mo Alie-Cox was with Ebron in 2018 but is a veteran blocker who lacks receiving prowess. Kylen Granson and Will Mallory have nearly been no-shows, while Drew Ogletree is more like Alie-Cox.
It will be interesting to see what Shane Steichen plans to do with the tight end position in 2025 given that the once-promising Jelani Woods is in a contract season without playing the past two years. Anthony Richardson can use a weapon at tight end, and Indianapolis' brass knows it.
