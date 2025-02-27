ESPN Expert Names Colts' Next QB to Compete with Anthony Richardson
Indianapolis Colts general manager mentioned in his NFL Combine press conference that the quarterback position is an 'open competition' with whoever the team brings in and former fourth-overall pick Anthony Richardson.
The big question is: who?
After a year of Joe Flacco sitting bored on the sidelines to collect a paycheck and performing as expected, Ballard must look (likely) into free agency to pick the next backup who will press Richardson and hopefully create the best possible situation for the young signal-caller.
ESPN's Tim Hasselbeck thinks Justin Fields is the perfect addition to Indianapolis' situation with Richardson.
Hasselbeck started by stating "My initial thought is Justin Fields." He then exclaimed "There is an element of quarterback that's out there that is not gonna walk into a guaranteed starter situation, Justin Fields is that guy."
After a year of Richardson struggling mightily with his passing prowess, bringing in a similar skilled QB like Fields makes sense. The Colts also have the cap to do it, as Spotrac believes Fields' market value is around $6.4 million annually, more than affordable to make a seriously competitive atmosphere.
Hasselbeck continued.
"In terms of somebody that could become the future of a franchise, I think he's still young enough and talented enough that he could turn it around. To me, the guy that makes perfect sense is (Justin) Fields."
Fields played solid football in 2024 with the Pittsburgh Steelers, posting efficient metrics of 101/161 completions (65.8%) for 1,106 yards through the air, five touchdowns, and one pick. He also ran 62 times for 289 rushing yards and five more scores.
Richardson on the other hand, posted 126/264 completions (47.7%) for 1,814 yards, eight touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. He also ran 86 times for 499 rushing yards and six touchdowns.
When comparing the two, Fields is the better talent under center. If he's signed by Indy, there's the off chance he takes the starting position from Richardson. However, Richardson's ceiling is higher, and he's spent two seasons in the Shane Steichen scheme. Also, Fields has far more experience simply playing the sport.
Hasselbeck's assessment of Fields to Indy is a good one, as the former Chicago Bears QB is close to Richardson's skills and can operate Steichen's offense right away. He was also surgical at times with Mike Tomlin and the Steelers. This was a new Fields that was accurate, took care of the ball, and still ran effectively on defenses.
Richardson needs competition in year three after playing only 15 games in two seasons and installing small pieces of confidence in Indy's front office. This is a signing that would shake the franchise in a positive way while telling Richardson he needs to step up.
The kid is only 22, but he's entering year three and the NFL is incredibly unforgiving with little patience for bad quarterback play.
