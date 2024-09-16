ESPN Insider Reveals Colts Embarrassing Stat After Packers Loss
The Indianapolis Colts are coming off a shocking loss to the Malik Willis-led Green Bay Packers, 16-10. While quarterback Anthony Richardson struggled with accuracy and the receivers with drops, it was the defensive trenches and linebackers for Indianapolis that stole the show in the worst possible way. After allowing 213 rushing yards to the Houston Texans, Indianapolis was walking into Lambeau Field with a near-guaranteed win ahead without Jordan Love at the helm (knee) and a chance to bounce back in run defense. Unfortunately, it got way worse.
The Colts allowed a disgusting 261 yards on 53 team attempts from the Packers (32 carries; 151 rushing yards from Josh Jacobs). Willis got to sit back and be comfortable with simple reads and throws, finishing 12/14 passing for 122 yards and 1 TD, he also complemented the Packers' ground game with 41 rushing yards on 6 carries. It's not good for any defense in the NFL to let up back-to-back 200+ rushing yard games, but per ESPN insider Stephen Holder, Indianapolis' first half against the Packers was a complete dumpster fire defensively.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Holder posted on X:
"The Packers' 237 rushing yards are the third-most by a single team in a first half since 2000."
That isn't a miss-type, it's the statistical truth. A defensive front with the likes of DeForest Buckner, Grover Stewart, Laiatu Latu, and Kwity Paye was dominated in the trenches. This forced linebackers E.J. Speed and Zaire Franklin to try and help in run defense, but to not much avail. Instead, it was safety Nick Cross who had to clean up the most messes for a second-straight week, logging 15 tackles and leading the league through two weeks with 29 (leads the NFL).
If Indianapolis wants to avoid seeing statistics like Holder's pop up, they must shore up the run defense. The Colts have another chance to bounce back against the Chicago Bears and rookie quarterback Caleb Williams at Lucas Oil Stadium for week three. If Indy wants to stay competitive and get their first win of 2024, they have to stop a Bears offense that is struggling to run the ball effectively. We'll see if Gus Bradley and his defensive troops can improve from one of the worst defensive showings in his tenure as the Colts' DC.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X; subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.