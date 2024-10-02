Colts Soar in ESPN Power Rankings After Defeating Steelers
The Indianapolis Colts (2-2) took down the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-1) 27-24 to win their second consecutive game, finishing the first month of the season at .500.
The Colts' victory handed the Steelers their first loss of the season. Indy captured the win despite Anthony Richardson leaving the game on the second and Joe Flacco taking over at quarterback. The impressive performance by the Colts vaulted them five spots in the latest ESPN Power Rankings, as the team now sits 19th.
The Colts have not been this high in the power rankings since Week 1 when they started the season at 18th. The recent rise can be attributed to back-to-back wins at home after a 0-2 start. The Colts seem to have found a grove after the first month of the season but still have a long way to go before being considered among the league's elite.
In the Week 5 power rankings, NFL Nation reporters were asked to identify every team's biggest issue on defense. For the Colts, Stephen Holder of ESPN identified third-down defense as the Colts' glaring weakness on that side of the ball. The Colts have struggled to get off the field on the money down, partially leading to one of the worst time-of-possession numbers in the league.
"Stopping teams on third down continues to be an issue," Holder wrote. "Statistically, the Colts have been one of the worst third-down units, allowing a 49.2% conversion rate. The practical impact of this was evident during Sunday's win over the Steelers when the Colts allowed QB Justin Fields and the Pittsburgh offense to convert 5-of-8 third-down attempts. That helped erase a 17-3 halftime lead and turned a lopsided affair into a close game. Fields was 4-of-5 (80%) for 43 passing yards and a touchdown on third downs in the second half."
The Colts will have a chance to correct their third-down issues this week as they head south to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Colts have not won in Jacksonville in nine years. However, with the Jaguars sitting at 0-4 and struggling to get anything going, Indy may have their best chance to beat the curse in a long time.
