Colts Experience Slight Fall in ESPN Power Rankings After Jaguars Loss
Just as the Indianapolis Colts (2-3) were starting to gain some momentum, the bottom fell out of the defense in yet another loss at EverBank Stadium to the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-4).
The Colts allowed 497 yards from the Jaguars, including a career-high 371 passing yards from Trevor Lawrence, in the 37-34 loss. While Joe Flacco and Alec Pierce attempted to lead a comeback, the Indy offense could not overcome the failures of the defense. As a result of losing to the lone winless team remaining in the NFL, the Colts saw a drop in the ESPN Power Rankings for Week 6 from 19th to 22nd.
The Colts rank fifth out of eight 2-3 teams in the power rankings. What is more concerning about the Colts' record is they are 0-2 in the division. For a team with aspirations of capturing their first division title since 2014, winning the rest of their divisional matchups is paramount.
The NFL Nation reporters of ESPN were then asked to name the biggest fantasy surprise from each team. Stephen Holder chose Pierce as his pick, as the former second-round pick out of Cincinnati ranks at the No.22 wide receiver in ESPN Fantasy Football. Pierce is averaging 13.6 points per game in standard points per reception (PPR) leagues.
"While the volume of usage hasn't been significant, Pierce is putting up some eye-popping numbers, leading the NFL in yards per catch with 28.3 and already matching a career high with two touchdown receptions," Holder wrote. "Pierce established a career best with 134 receiving yards in Sunday's loss at Jacksonville, once again making the most of his opportunities (three targets and three catches)."
The Colts will need the firepower of Pierce and the rest of the offense as they take on the Tennessee Titans in Week 6. The Titans are coming off of their bye week and are No.1 in the NFL in yards allowed and passing yards allowed. It will be a tough challenge for the offense, but all eyes will be on the Colts' defense to see if they can rebound.
