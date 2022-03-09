Colts 'Expected to Have Interest' in Former Gus Bradley Defender

The Colts are reportedly expected to have interest in free agent edge defender Uchenna Nwosu.

The Indianapolis Colts hired a new defensive coordinator this offseason in Gus Bradley, and although his system is similar to the one that came before it, Bradley could hope to bring in some players who have experience playing for him in the past.

According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, the Colts are expected to have interest in free agent edge defender Uchenna Nwosu, who played for Bradley with the Los Angeles Chargers for three of his four seasons, between 2018-20.

Nwosu (6'2", 251, 25 years old) was a second-round pick (No. 48 overall) by the Chargers in the 2018 NFL Draft.

In four years, he has started 25-of-62 games and totaled 132 tackles (21 for loss), 15.0 sacks, 3 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovered, 1 interception, 8 pass breakups, and 45 quarterback hits

Nwosu is coming off of a career year in 2021 after finally becoming a full-time starter. He started 15-of-17 games, compiling 40 tackles (8 for loss), 5.0 sacks, 2 fumbles forced, 1 fumble recovered, 1 interception, 4 pass breakups, and 17 quarterback hits.

Per Wilson's report, Nwosu, who was born and raised in California and played there both collegiately and professionally, prefers to remain with the Chargers if compensated adequately. His team has a mutual appreciation.

"How much will it cost to sign Nwosu," Wilson asked. "At 25 years old, he would, ideally, want to receive a contract in the $10-13 million range. A lowball offer for him would be in the $7-9 million range."

The Colts have a projected $42.2 million in cap space, which ranks as the fourth-most in the NFL, so they can afford a price tag in the aforementioned range if they believe Nwosu is worth it.

The Colts have some young potential stars on the edges in 2021 first-round pick Kwity Paye and second-rounder Dayo Odeyingbo, who combined for 4.5 sacks, 3 tackles for loss, and 51 total pressures as rookies. However, the Colts need production. Harassing opposing quarterbacks and forcing failed plays is a critical need on the defensive side of the ball.

In 2021, the Colts tied for 25th in the league in sacks with just 33. According to Pro Football Focus, their team pass-rushing grade of 71.3 ranked 18th. Of the 33 sacks they accumulated, Al-Quadin Muhammad, Kemoko Turay, and Tyquan Lewis accounted for 14.0 of them, and all three are set to become free agents next week.

Nwosu has yet to put up above-average production as a pro but it would be just like the Colts to make such a move if they do have interest. They have had some good luck in the past with free-agent pass rushers as Denico Autry, Justin Houston, and Muhammad all provided more production in their time with the Colts than many people expected.

