NFL Expert Foresees Colts Free Agent to Top AFC South Rival
Establishing a good offensive line has been a priority for the Indianapolis Colts ever since quarterback Andrew Luck retired due to injury concerns. Indy has been a run-first team for five years but has not made the playoffs since January 2021.
Linemen like guard Will Fries have helped bring the Colts' O-Line back to dominance. Fries, 26, was the fourth-best guard in the NFL in 2024 according to Pro Football Focus. His 86.9 overall grade reflects his protection abilities, especially in the run game.
Such good numbers are exactly why PFF ranks Fries as the 24th-best free agent. Considering he's a valued prospect, the Colts may not be able to sign Fries to a new contract. PFF's Mason Cameron has Fries landing with the Houston Texans, who won the AFC South this season.
The Texans made it to the divisional round of the playoffs before falling short of Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. To win the division, the Texans relied on both sophomore quarterback C.J. Stroud and newly acquired running back Joe Mixon.
Mixon ran for 1,016 yards in 14 games this season. That is exactly why Cameron has Fries landing with the Texans, so they can boost their run game and take pressure off the passing game. Fries only started five games this season, so it is hard to know if he can keep his same numbers up for another year.
A tibia fracture in Fries' right leg ended his season, resulting in a smaller sample size. From the numbers, it seems the Colts should re-sign Fries to a new contract. His skill set has helped Indy establish a run game for Jonathan Taylor and Anthony Richardson while minimizing sacks allowed and penalties.
"Houston’s porous interior blocking proved to be a weakness the team struggled to overcome all year, and it ultimately sent the Texans packing from the playoffs," said Cameron. "They surrendered the most interior sacks (24) in the NFL this season and will undoubtedly be looking to address that. The Texans won’t be flush with cap space to spend on free agents this offseason. Fries, however, would be a match for this team, following his positive showing before going down in Week 5 with a serious leg fracture."
As a right guard, Fries might be a perfect fit for Houston. It's imperative the Colts don't let one of their best interior linemen jump ship to a division rival next season.
