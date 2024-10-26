Experts Say Colts CB vs Texans WR Will Be a Matchup to Watch
The Indianapolis Colts (4-3) will battle the Houston Texans (5-2) in a pivotal AFC South matchup at NRG Stadium. With so much divisional weight riding on this game for Indianapolis, it will be paramount for the defense to nullify Texans' QB C.J. Stroud efficiently. While Houston will be without star receiver Nico Collins (injured reserve), names like Stefon Diggs and Tank Dell can still pose big issues for any defense when Stroud is the passer. ESPN believes that Colts' cornerback Samuel Womack III and Houston's Dell will be a matchup to watch during the game.
Womack, a corner who was waived by the 49ers before the season and claimed by the Colts, has emerged as an unexpected breakout. The 2022 fifth-round pick had just one start before this season, but he has now allowed 0.3 yards per coverage snap in Indianapolis. That's the lowest by any outside corner with at least 100 coverage snaps, per NFL Next Gen Stats.- ESPN
Womack has been a revelation for Indianapolis since being acquired off waivers from the San Francisco 49ers. His Pro Football Focus defensive grades are a sight to behold: 85.1 overall, 83.8 coverage, and 80.2 run defense, all among the top 15 in his position. But, for Houston's Dell, he isn't a slouch by any stretch of the imagination.
Dell will line up in front of Womack more than anyone else since the Colts cornerback plays primarily on the left side. Dell has 194 receiving yards on the season.- ESPN
While the sophomore pass-catcher isn't having a huge season, he will be thrown to more without Collins in the lineup. So far Dell has 20 catches for 194 receiving yards and a touchdown on the season. In Dell's first meeting this year with the Colts, he hauled in 3 catches on 7 targets for 40 receiving yards (13.3 average). However, that was with Collins, so expect Dell to receive more attention from Gus Bradley's defense.
After an awful showing against the Green Bay Packers for Dell (0 catches on 4 targets), there's a shot at a bounce-back performance at home this Sunday. But Womack has been fantastic for Indy's stop troops and arguably has played better coverage than anyone in the Colts' secondary. We'll see if Womack can keep his momentum going as the Colts face a tough task in the Texans on the road.
