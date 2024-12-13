Colts Make Eye-Catching Pick in NFL Mock Draft
With just a month remaining in the 2024 NFL regular season, a few predictions for how the first round of this offseason's draft will go have started to unravel nearing year's end.
The Indianapolis Colts is a team that expects challenging decisions and could ultimately turn to a handful of different directions for their first-round selection.
The Colts have seen a few needs arise on both sides of the ball this season. They rank in the bottom half of the NFL on offense and defense for yards gained and points scored, showing this roster has a bit of work to do heading into April's draft-- even while they may be shooting for a late-season playoff push.
Mock drafts so far have had a few different outlooks for Indianapolis. Tight end, cornerback, and safety have all been frequent positions of need projected to be in play for the Colts in the first round. However, ESPN and draft expert Field Yates had an interesting take regarding the pick, going against the grain in their new predictions.
During their latest mock, Yates and ESPN pinned the Colts to select Oregon defensive tackle, Derrick Harmon at 14th overall-- effectively addressing their woes in defending the run game.
"There are a couple of factors that make Harmon an ideal addition to Indianapolis' defense," Yates said discussing the Colts' selection. "First, the Colts' run defense has struggled this season, giving up 4.6 yards per rush. Only Carolina has given up more rushing yardage, and that sort of gashing cannot go unaddressed. Harmon is a long, disruptive, powerful and high-effort player who would provide a spark there, as well as with the pass rush from the inside. Second, the Colts need a long-term replacement for DeForest Buckner. Harmon transferred from Michigan State before this season and has been a force for the Ducks."
It's been a strong season for Harmon on the Ducks' defense as he's emerged as a top prospect on the defensive line for spring's draft. During his first year at Oregon since transferring from Michigan State, he's put up career-highs with 42 tackles, five sacks, and two forced fumbles, being a catalyst of defensive success for the top-ranked program in the country.
For a Colts defense desperately coveting help in the run game, adding an elite 6-foot-5, 310-pound prospect on the interior could be a sure-fire way to tackle the issue that's haunted them all season. Indianapolis is 31st in the league in rushing yards allowed, and 21st for touchdowns and yards per carry. It's an area of this unit that needs to find a spark, and Harmon can hope to be just that.
Especially considering the current state of DeForest Buckner and his future in Indianapolis, addressing the front seven in a second straight draft could be a route Chris Ballard and this front office opt to go in the first round. The Colts' veteran defender still has some valuable years left in the league at 31 years old and two years left on his contract. Yet, preparing in the trenches long-term can allow for a smooth transition upon his inevitable departure.
It's a pick that may not be as flashy as addressing the current lack of help in the secondary, another big area of need for the Colts, but it fills a necessary hole. Indianapolis has a long way to go until making a final decision in the first round, yet Derrick Harmon is a name to keep a keen eye on as a prime candidate for the selection.
The 2025 NFL draft officially kicks off in Green Bay on April 24th, 2025.
