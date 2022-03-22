Teammates, NFL World React to Matt Ryan Trade

The Colts acquiring Matt Ryan was the latest splash trade to happen in the NFL. Check out what his new and former teammates, as well as the NFL world, have to say about the move.

It's been a crazy offseason in the NFL, featuring plenty of huge trades and player movement.

The Indianapolis Colts got in on the action again this week by acquiring quarterback Matt Ryan from the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for a 2022 third-round draft pick. That came a week after trading their own starting quarterback, Carson Wentz, to the Washington Commanders.

"Matty Ice" has been the face of the Falcons franchise for the last 14 years, answering the call when the team needed a pick-me-up from the Michael Vick fallout. He became a beloved figure in the community, taking the team to new heights.

Naturally, people have thoughts on the move. First, let's take a look at what some of Ryan's new teammates have to say.

Colts wide receivers Michael Pittman Jr. and Mike Strachan should be ecstatic to have a quarterback of Ryan's caliber throwing them passes after he's spent his career throwing to the likes of Julio Jones, Tony Gonzalez, and Roddy White.

Cornerback Kenny Moore II has been one of the Colts' most outspoken players on social media this offseason, and you can see he's all in on the franchise's new quarterback. In years past, we've heard some Colts defensive players talking about the impact that quarterbacks like Andrew Luck and Philip Rivers have had on them in practice. Ryan and his wealth of knowledge are now almost certain to make the Colts' defense smarter.

Colts All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard is fired up about the team's new quarterback and has already hit the recruiting trail (or at least whatever Twitter recruiting is worth) to get Ryan's old top wideout, Jones, to join him in Indy. In 135 games together in Atlanta, Ryan and Jones have connected 848 times, resulting in 12,896 yards and 60 touchdowns.

Former Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage, who signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this offseason, apparently indicated he knew better than to return to Atlanta from where his quarterback has now departed.

Former Falcons running back Jamal Anderson, who is one of the franchise's all-time leading rushers and a prime member of its history, paid tribute to Ryan on Monday night.

We get a two'fer here, as free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. — fresh off a Super Bowl win with the Los Angeles Rams — noted the potential of the Colts with Ryan under center.

Former Colts defensive back Darius Butler agreed, stating that the Colts could be on fire if they surround Ryan with more playmakers at the wide receiver position.

Analysts across the NFL landscape also had plenty to say about Ryan joining the Colts and the impact that it could have for both sides.

What's your reaction to the trade? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL. Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

Pre-order the Indy Draft Guide! Full Guide Drops on April 11. Only $8.99 with the code "draft"